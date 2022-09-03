Home Good News

22-year-old Kerala medico donates stem cells, says process is simple

As a future healthcare provider, I was aware of the challenges faced by blood cancer and blood disorder patients.

Published: 03rd September 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sai Sachin

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sai Sachin, a 22-year-old medical student from Kattakada in Thiruvanathapuram district, volunteered to donate his stem cell to save the life of a patient suffering from blood cancer. His gesture ha s come when thousands of patients are struggling to find stem cells for their treatment.

Sachin registered as a potential blood stem cell donor during a donor registration drive conducted by DKMS BMST Foundation India, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders such as Thalassemia and Aplastic Anemia.

 “It was indeed a very happy moment for me when I came to know that I have been found a match for a patient. As a future healthcare provider, I was aware of the challenges faced by blood cancer and blood disorder patients. That did serve as a fuel to go forward,” said Sachin.

“Blood stem cell donation might be complex on paper but, in fact, the process is simple. It is similar to the blood platelet donation. My blood stem cells were taken through the peripheral blood stem cell collection (PBSC) method. I was connected to a machine that drew blood out of one arm, filtered the stem cells, and returned the blood back into my other arm. The whole process took around four hours,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stem cells Kerala
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp