With gentle heart, Kerala youth Ambros bowls people over

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When many others turned a blind eye feigning lack of awareness, 31-year-old Ambros chose to care. For him, the growing number of destitute and drug addicts on Kochi’s streets was not just another statistic — they were brothers and sisters who needed help. A sound engineer based in Kakkanad, Ambros Thuthiyoor was moved by the sight of them spending their nights out in the open. Today, his life is a mission to rehabilitate them. Ambros strives to find a way — be it food, shelter, education or work — to help them lead normal lives.

Ambros has been lending a helping hand to those in need for more than 10 years. He helps drug addicts, especially of drugs, get back to normal life. He has saved more than 100 lives so far. “I observe people in public places. If any person is seen stranded or living in the streets, I find out their need. I make sure they get it. The satisfaction that I get from helping and caring those in need is beyond words. I’m contented with that,” says Ambros, who works in Kochi with Chalachithram Film Studio.

In Kochi, Marine Drive, North railway overbridge, South railway station, Aluva, Paravur are areas where such people can be found, says Ambros. People patiently wait at these places every Friday for him to arrive with food. Ambros, with the help of his friends and like-minded people, caters to those in Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Thiruvanathapuram and other parts of the state.

It was at the age of four that he first helped a man who had approached him seeking food. “My mother remembers that I had given my gold chain to that old man who had asked me for help while I was on my way back from school,” he said.

Ambros Thuthiyoor

“I believe that my duty is not over with just giving food or arranging a job. I continue to keep track of their lives,” said Ambros. “Be it any festive season, I make sure that my celebrations are with these people. Also, distributing clothes and grooming them with hair and beard trimming are also done,” said Ambros.

“A lot of families are being shattered with children falling prey to drug abuse. I have seen tears of many mothers. I decided to do my bit in helping such youngsters reshape their lives. It’s the prayers of these families that keep me going,” he said.

Ambros is also a snake catcher. Recently, he helped the residents of Palachuvadu, Kakkanad, by catching a python that had entered the area following heavy rain. “My boss Rajesh PM is very supportive of my activities. Without that, I would have found it tough to carry out the initiatives,” said Ambros.

