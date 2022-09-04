Home Good News

130 and counting: Kerala man Joseph’s eye donation drive lights up lives

Seeing his late wife’s eyes changing the world of others, V C Joseph took up a journey to sensitise people about donation, reports Lesly Joseph

Published: 04th September 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

VC Joseph

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: While many people lose their way when faced with challenges, VC Joseph has become an inspiration for others even after the biggest tragedy in his life — wife’s death. How? He agreed to donate her eyes and light up the lives of two others. Seventeen years hence, the Adivaram native has helped as many as 130 persons see life anew with his eye donation campaigns.

“When my wife, Leelamma, died following a brain injury in 2005, her eyes were donated to the eye bank at Comtrust Eye Hospital. Though I took time to come to terms with donating the eyes of my loved one, I felt great joy after seeing how the lives of those who received those eyes changed for the better,” Joseph says.

Ever since, the farmer — who now cultivates coconut and rubber across three and half acres — has devoted his life to spreading the significance of eye donation.Whenever he visits the sick at their homes or in hospitals, Joseph attempts to convince their families about donating eyes. “I’m doing this alone. And when I speak to the family of the deceased in my area, they have my own experience in eye donation as a point of reference.”

These days, if anyone dies in and around Thamarassery, Joseph receives alerts.And inspired by him, many people have started signing consent forms for eye donation.After his intervention, the eyes of 65 people have so far been donated to bring light into the lives of vision-impaired people. Now 73, Joseph continues to pursue the cause.He is also active in pain and palliative efforts.

“Our society is not sensitised about organ donation, especially eye donation. The primary reason is that, when our beloved ones die, we will be busy with last rites. No one would be there to remind us about eye donation at such times. I cater to filling this gap and provide awareness about eye donation. Also, many people have superstitious beliefs about eye donation. So they hesitate,” he say. Raised in Ernakulam, Joseph migrated to Adivaram in 1974. He now lives with son Lijo and family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala man Kerala eye donation
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp