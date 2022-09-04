Panchayat extension officer in Odisha builds library, spreads habit of reading

Uma Shankar Kar By

Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Every Sunday morning and on holidays, Ganapati Nayak’s spacious home in Bhirkapada village under Narla block of Kalahandi turns into a reading zone - his doors open to children, students and even adults willing to read.

For someone who picked up the habit when he was in school, the 50-year-old panchayat extension officer (PEO) has not only set up a library of his own but kept alive the priceless culture in an age when digital devices have robbed the world of the pleasure and significance of reading books.

Ganapati’s private library ‘Girish Chandra Smaraki Pathagara’ - named after his late younger brother - at his home has over 4,000 books valued over Rs 4 lakh. Besides getting donations from book-lovers who appreciated his efforts, he himself invested Rs 3.5 lakh from his earnings in enriching the library which he started building when he was in Class IX.

A year before Ganapati cleared his Class X from Damodar High School at Tulapada in 1988, he had developed the habit to store books. The influence came from his school teacher Pandit Shivasundar Mishra who encouraged him to read and collect books which turned into a hobby.

His library has a large collection of books on religion, folk culture, heritage, novels, short stories, poetries, translations and mostly in Odia and Hindi. Besides, “Astadasa Purana” in Odia and Sanskrit, the library boasts of all four Vedas, 108 Upanishadas, Sadanga Darshana, novels, short stories, poetry collections of important Odia writers and translated literatures of internationally reputed authors.

Earlier, he used to lend books to inculcate the culture of reading among people but realised that people did not return them. “I discontinued lending and instead made arrangement at my home for people to read on Sundays and holidays,” he said.

To strengthen his library, Ganapati continues to divert a portion of his salary into it every month. The 50-year-old belongs to a farmer’s family and his parents have 20 acre of irrigated land. Interestingly, the parents, too, contribute to his fund.

His endeavour has brought him immense appreciation from the region. Writer and folk scholar Debahuti Kar feels Ganapati’s quiet pursuit of spreading knowledge through the culture of reading is praise-worthy in rural areas when there is a deterioration of reading habit among people.

Scholar and critic Dr Dasarathi Acharya said there are important books in ‘Girish Chandra Smaraki Pathagara’ and Ganapati’s mission is stimulating learning habit among people.

