Home Good News

Future Generali offers health cover to LGBTQIA+, live-in partners

The policy features 11 sum insured options for customers, ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 100 lakh -- and protects a maximum of 15 family members.

Published: 06th September 2022 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

LGBTQIA

For representational purposes.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Future Generali India Insurance Company has launched a new health policy, which extends the definition of family to cover the LGBTQIA+ community and live-in partners.

The company said its new policy, 'health absolute' is designed to empower customers to actively manage their health and lead a healthy lifestyle and comes with a host of wellness benefits.

This product also expands the scope of the definition of the family to offer protection to members of the LGBTQIA+ community and the live-in partners, said Anup Rau, managing director & chief executive of Future Generali.

This product comes with a loyalty programme that enables customers to encash their reward points for premium discounts, availing a variety of goods, memberships, etc during renewal of the policy.

The policy features 11 sum insured options for customers, ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 100 lakh --- and protects a maximum of 15 family members.

Also, there is no upper age limit for customers, ensuring access to optimal healthcare at all stages of an individual's life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LGBTQIA Future Generali India Insurance Health Insurance
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp