Home Good News

Street food seller’s self-taught son in Kashmir's Pattan cracks NEET

A barbeque seller’s son in north Kashmir’s Pattan has qualified NEET in the first attempt.

Published: 10th September 2022 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

students-exam-neet

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A barbeque seller’s son in north Kashmir’s Pattan has qualified NEET in the first attempt. This, despite the fact that the boy belonging to the poor family did not take any tuition and self-studied for the NEET-UG examination.

Mehraj-ud-Din Khan, 20, the eldest of four children of Gulistan Ahmad Khan – are residents of Guwah village at Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Mehraj qualified by securing 591 marks out of total 720 in his maiden appearance.

Mehraj’s father Gulshan Ahmad runs a barbeque shop in the village and he used to assist his father in the shop. “I would help my father at the shop at least one week every month. My main responsibility is to man the shop when my father would not be around,” said Mehraj.

On his preparation, Mehraj said, “I have self-taught myself and had been focused all through. I would study for 8-10 hours in a day.”

“The Internet would be a distraction for most aspirants. However, I cut down on my Internet use to study and it proved very helpful,” he said. While he had no mobile phone, his parents bought him one once the Covid lockdown ended.

When he was in class VIII, Mehraj wanted to become a doctor and had been studying very hard since then to realise his and his family’s dream. Mehraj’s younger brother is a class X student, while his two sisters are in class XI and VI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET Mehraj-ud-Din Khan barbeque seller’s son Pattan Kashmir
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp