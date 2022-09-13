Home Good News

IIM-Bangalore ranked top business school in India, 31st globally

While the Swiss business school had a weighted salary of $138,091, IIM-B had a weighted salary of $144,178.

Published: 13th September 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

A classroom in IIM Bangalore

A classroom in IIM Bangalore (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Management - Bangalore has been adjudged the best business school in India, in the Financial Times Masters in Management (MiM) Global Rankings 2022. Apart from being ranked as the best business school in the country, IIM-B was named the 31st best business school in the world, jumping 16 spots from last year’s rank of 47. The rankings also revealed that graduates of IIM-B had the highest weighted salaries in the top-100 business schools, beating even global business school leader University of St Gallen, Switzerland.

While the Swiss business school had a weighted salary of $138,091, IIM-B had a weighted salary of $144,178. “We are happy that our focus on excellence is being consistently reflected in national and global rankings. IIM-B’s leadership position in these rankings play a part in raising the visibility and reputation of the school,” said IIM-B Director Prof Rishikesha T Krishna

