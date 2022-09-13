Home Good News

Kerala woman scripts real story, takes Class 10 exam at 73

Published: 13th September 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: 73-year-old Leena Antony, drama and film actor, wrote the Malayalam examination of the tenth equivalent examination arranged by the State Literacy Mission at the Cherthala  Government HSS centre on Monday. “The examination was easy. I was able to attend 80% of the questions. My habit of learning the dialogues in dramas and films by heart helped me study well,” said.

Her husband late K L Antony and she acted as a couple in Malayalam flick ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ which brought them fame. Later, she acted in ‘Jo and Jo’, ‘Makal’, and some other movies. “I had to stop my education at the age of 13 after my father’s death and I had started a career in drama as a child artist and continued in the field for many decades.

Later, I married Antony and had never thought about resuming formal education. Two years ago, after Antony died, my daughter-in-law Maya Krishnan encouraged me to start learning again. I now cherish my decision,” Leena said.

