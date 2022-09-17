Home Good News

Nepali infant freed of cancer after three months therapy

It was a  challenging case considering the baby was a newborn.

Published: 17th September 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An infant from Nepal who was only eight days old when he came to the capital with a rare form of malignant liver tumour is cancer free now after undergoing six cycles of chemotherapy and surgical resection, doctors said on Friday.

 The baby, now three months old, was suffering from hepatoblastoma, a rare tumour that originates in cells of the liver, and was admitted to the Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram. Cancerous liver tumour in early childhood has an approximate incidence of 1.2 per million, while congenital hepatoblastoma is even rarer, doctors said. A team of doctors, led by Vikas Dua, principal director, paediatric hematology, oncology and BMT, managed the case through six cycles of chemotherapy and a surgical resection.

“The baby had a solid mass in the liver which was picked up incidentally on an antenatal scan. It was a  challenging case considering the baby was a newborn. She tolerated chemotherapy well,” he said.
Ultrasonography of the abdomen revealed that two segments of her liver had a tumour. Chemotherapy was immediately started, followed by surgery and again some more cycles of chemotherapy, the doctors said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cancer chemotherapy tumour
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp