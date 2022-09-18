Home Good News

A voice for the voiceless: Forty-year-old Akila shares how devastating silence can be

Akila helps people like her sisters through the Tamil Nadu Federation of the Deaf, of which her sisters are members.

Published: 18th September 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Akila (right), Meenakshi (left), and M Ramesh Babu (third from left) | Express

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Forty-year-old K Akila of Thiruverumbur knows what silence means and how devastating it can be. She learnt it from her two speech and hearing-impaired sisters, who she has been taking care of from a tender age. She grew up speaking to them in sign language and donned the role of a translator for them when they visited many government offices for their disability-related requirements.

It was during these visits that Akila realised the importance of her skill and how she can help others facing similar disabilities. Today, she is a beacon of hope for many such people, helping them navigate the labyrinth in government procedures and get the benefits they rightly deserve.

K Akila

The youngest among six siblings, Akila couldn’t complete her schooling, but her hard life has been an able teacher. “My education may have ended at Class 9, but my world started expanding thereafter,” she said. Meenakshi, one of Akila’s sisters, said through sign language that she wouldn’t have come this far in life without Akila’s support.

Akila helps people like her sisters through the Tamil Nadu Federation of the Deaf, of which her sisters are members. “Government offices don’t have someone who can help speech and hearing-impaired individuals communicate. This prevents them from accessing schemes meant for them,” she said. She also requested the government to simplify employment quota for the disabled. “As the process is time-consuming, many land a job very late in their lives.”

Akila added that corruption was eroding the efficacy of the quota. Once an official asked her sister for a bribe of `1 lakh for pushing her application to the post of anganwadi worker.N Rameshbabu, president of Tamil Nadu Federation of the Deaf, says it is not easy to obtain government funds for the disabled. “We have to fight for everything. Even the unique ID card was the result of a protracted struggle,” he says.

Akila knows that she can do a lot more for the people. She, however, lacks the means to do so. Her husband does menial jobs to eke out a living. To secure a steady income to support her family and the social work, Akila is planning to obtain a certification in sign language and land a job either as a sign-language instructor or a translator.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp