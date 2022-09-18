A voice for the voiceless: Forty-year-old Akila shares how devastating silence can be

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Forty-year-old K Akila of Thiruverumbur knows what silence means and how devastating it can be. She learnt it from her two speech and hearing-impaired sisters, who she has been taking care of from a tender age. She grew up speaking to them in sign language and donned the role of a translator for them when they visited many government offices for their disability-related requirements.

It was during these visits that Akila realised the importance of her skill and how she can help others facing similar disabilities. Today, she is a beacon of hope for many such people, helping them navigate the labyrinth in government procedures and get the benefits they rightly deserve.

K Akila

The youngest among six siblings, Akila couldn’t complete her schooling, but her hard life has been an able teacher. “My education may have ended at Class 9, but my world started expanding thereafter,” she said. Meenakshi, one of Akila’s sisters, said through sign language that she wouldn’t have come this far in life without Akila’s support.

Akila helps people like her sisters through the Tamil Nadu Federation of the Deaf, of which her sisters are members. “Government offices don’t have someone who can help speech and hearing-impaired individuals communicate. This prevents them from accessing schemes meant for them,” she said. She also requested the government to simplify employment quota for the disabled. “As the process is time-consuming, many land a job very late in their lives.”

Akila added that corruption was eroding the efficacy of the quota. Once an official asked her sister for a bribe of `1 lakh for pushing her application to the post of anganwadi worker.N Rameshbabu, president of Tamil Nadu Federation of the Deaf, says it is not easy to obtain government funds for the disabled. “We have to fight for everything. Even the unique ID card was the result of a protracted struggle,” he says.

Akila knows that she can do a lot more for the people. She, however, lacks the means to do so. Her husband does menial jobs to eke out a living. To secure a steady income to support her family and the social work, Akila is planning to obtain a certification in sign language and land a job either as a sign-language instructor or a translator.

