Aman's beaming Buddha and nimble fingers

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Gautama Buddha is a symbol of nirvana, or enlightenment. His portraits and idols reflect inner peace, calmness. Stolid, with a subtle smile. ‘Why not portray a joyous Buddha?’ wondered eight-year-old Aman Shazia Ajay, a class four student of St Antony’s AUP School in Kozhikode. As a budding artist who loves seeing things beyond the normal, and being surrounded by laughter, Aman made the Buddha smile, quite broadly.

And, the beaming Buddha is now being widely praised on social media and in art circles for presenting a different dimension to the Awakened One.This, however, is not the first time Aman’s work is trending. His paintings have been featured in various children’s magazines. And last year, the Kerala government used the child prodigy’s paintings for the cover and back pages of the Budget Handbook.

Recently, the St Antony’s school authorities decided to use Aman’s painting for the back cover of the school diary. The topic given to him was ‘school memories’. Aman drew a child looking out the window on a rainy day, his gaze fixed on the trees that once offered him shelter.

“He tells stories through his artworks,” says Aman’s mother, Shazia Ajay, who is pursuing a course at Universal Arts. “His ability to communicate through art has surprised me as a mother and an artist.”

Aman started drawing at the age of 1.5 years. His first art exhibition was held at Wadakkanchery Sree Kerala Varma Public Library Balavedi as he turned five. Notably, Aman, who works on acrylic colours, mostly uses his fingers to paint.

When asked about his works, Aman says he tries to “connect things” that he hears through his paintings. “That happens easily,” he adds. During the 2018 floods, Aman’s paintings generated Rs 34, 500 in an online charity sale. And his father, a contractor in Thrissur, donated the amount to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

The next year, Aman’s works were exhibited at the Lalithakala Akademi art gallery in Kozhikode. In 2020, his ‘Urumb Kathakal’ series drew a lot of media attention and praise. Some of the viral works were ‘My neighbours’, ‘Chief minister’s press conference on TV’, and Shailaja Teacher’s ‘Penninentha kuzhappam?’ question.

Recently, Aman received the V P Suresh Memorial Award, and also had the opportunity to illustrate Gayathri Gopakumar’s book ‘Gayuvinte Kathaveedu’ published this year by Pulari Publications.

