Haunted by parents' separation as child, this Keralite became ‘big family’ man

By Express News Service

P’THITTA: bandonment haunted Rajesh Tiruvalla throughout his childhood. His parents split when he was a toddler. He can’t recall a single moment of familial warmth, or a tender kiss, to cherish. Tears, however, remain stark in his memory. Perhaps, it was the profound sense of yearning that motivated the 47-year-old social worker to build a ‘family’ of over 300 destitute people at Mahatma Janasevana Kendram in Adoor, Pathanamthitta.

Smiles, Rajesh says, have replaced tears. “Today, I receive and give all the love that I longed for,” he adds. His family includes old-aged people, orphans and widows and their children. Rajesh’s wife Preeshilda and four children, Akshay, 23, Akshar Raj, 21, Adwaith, 15, and Avanthika, 13, also play a ‘big role’ in taking care of this family, he highlights.

“I was born at Kattode of Kaviyoor panchayat in Tiruvalla as the son of the late Krishnankutty and the late Ponnamma,” he says. “As they parted ways, my childhood was spent mostly at my mother’s place, a thatched hut at Kattode.” Rajesh’s mother, however, left him behind, as she left the state in search of work. “So, I lived with my grandmother, and two uncles,” he says.

“My mother would visit once a year; she was like a guest. My uncles were drunkards, and I remember hiding in the bushes nearby whenever quarrels erupted in the house. Those days still remain a nightmare.” By the age of 12, Rajesh started working in the farms of villagers. He went on to start a petty shop in front of the hut as he turned 16, for sustenance and studies.

News came in that his mother was entering a second marriage. He was crushed, and he left the house. “It came as a shock; I could not accept it,” he says. “So I left the house, and embarked on a search for my father. I found him. He was at Kattappana in Idukki. He, too, had married again and had children.”

Subsequently, Rajesh left Kerala, armed with just a Class 10 certificate.

He worked as a daily wager in several states. As he turned 18, he returned to Kerala and took up small-time jobs. “After two years, I started charitable activities with about 40 friends in Tiruvalla,” recalls Rajesh. “We helped needy students, provided aid to bed-ridden patients and the destitute. Soon, I started working with various cultural organisations, including Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram. That’s where I met Preeshilda, a Kollam native. Our common interests led to wedlock.”

The couple worked at the Gandhi Bhavan till 2012. Later, they started a geriatric care centre. “Eventually, in 2015, we set up Mahatma Janasevana Kendram, following a phone call from an IAS officer, who knew about our charitable activities,” says Rajesh.

“He asked us to take care of a 107-year-old destitute woman. We agreed, and that paved the way for Mahatma Janasevana Kendram.” Currently, the centre has 50 employees, including a doctor and nurses, and 120 volunteers. “We have a five-acre farm and a candle-making unit, which bring in some revenue,” Rajesh adds.

“Then, many kindhearted people sponsor food, clothes and medicines.” Rajesh says the centre also supports children of the inmates (aged 21 to 101). “We take care of their studies and conduct their weddings,” he beams. These people had forgotten how to smile. We strive to bring those smiles back.”

