Tirupati woman turns hunger warrior for poor

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: 32-year-old woman from Tirupati has been feeding the destitute every day for the past two years. Mahantu Poornima, hailing from Annamaiah circle in the city, considers herself lucky to have the support of her family members for her initiative.

She distributes food to at least 30 people a day with the support of her husband M Ravichandra, who runs a vegetable shop in the city. Poornima, a yoga instructor, has been conducting classes in municipal parks in the city. She completed her schooling in MGM School and Intermediate in the Government College in Tirupati.

She started the ‘Friends Helping Hands’ group with the support of her childhood friends, classmates and neighbours, and continued feeding the needy in the temple town. Poornima prepares food at her home and distributes it in the afternoon. She serves rice, dal, sambar and other curries, based on the availability of vegetables, to the homeless.

Poornima has also been collecting leftover food from marriage and other functions and packing them with the support of her childhood friend Bhavani and distributing it to the needy in the city. Classmates and friends of the woman have been extending her financial assistance.

“I was inspired by my father Chokkalingam, who taught us to not waste food and distribute the leftover food to the needy in neighbouring areas. Now, with the support of my husband, who is a small vendor, I am continuing the daily free-food camp for the past two years. My two children are helping me in packing food. I appeal to everyone to distribute the leftover food in their homes to destitutes in their neighbourhood,” said M Poornima. Now, she is planning to adopt a girl child from an orphanage.

