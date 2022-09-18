Two-year-old from Vizag enters Wonder Book of Records

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A two-year-old Vizag girl has entered the Wonder Book of Records for her extraordinary photographic memory. Siriki Vidhyardhari of Murali Nagar can easily identify all Indian States and capitals, nine types of shapes, body parts, fruits and vegetables, flowers, different kinds of vehicles, birds, animals, alphabets, numbers from 1-10 and national symbols.

She can also perform five kinds of yoga asanas. Her mother gave a shot at teaching her these things after she saw a video of a tiny tod reciting the same on YouTube.“Little did I know, she would grasp everything very fast. It did not take me more than a month to teach her,” said Shanthi.

The interest and sharp grasping power of Vidyadhari, encouraged her mother to teach her more things. She can recite the names of capitals of all States in just 40 seconds. “I believe my silly trial at teaching my daughter at a young age made me realise her potential. There are several children out there with similar abilities. It just takes a simple attempt by their parents to recognise their hidden talents,” she expressed.

“Parents must stop pressuring their children to learn things of their liking. They must understand their children’s needs and interests and encourage them. It will help them maintain a healthy relationship with the children,” she said.

The wonder kid holds a record for performing yoga asanas. Similarly, the Telugu Book of Records recognised Vidyadhari’s talents and presented her the ‘Multiple Memory Activities at the Youngest Age’ award.

Badamgir Sai, Rangasai Nataka Sangam founder, also felicitated the toddler for her achievement. “Every child has special talents. It is the responsibility of the parents to recognise and encourage their children,” he said.

He appreciated the efforts of Shanti and Nuka Naidu for recognising their daughter’s talent at a very tender age and thanked them for introducing her talent to the world. Vidyadhari is a unique girl, who loves to communicate with everyone around her,” Badamgir Sai added.

