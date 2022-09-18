Home Good News

Two-year-old from Vizag enters Wonder Book of Records

Badamgir Sai, Rangasai Nataka Sangam founder, also felicitated the toddler for her achievement.

Published: 18th September 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Siriki Vidhyardhari received the Wonder Book Records certificate. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Siriki Vidhyardhari received the Wonder Book Records certificate. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Usha Peri
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A two-year-old Vizag girl has entered the Wonder Book of Records for her extraordinary photographic memory. Siriki Vidhyardhari of Murali Nagar can easily identify all Indian States and capitals, nine types of shapes, body parts, fruits and vegetables, flowers, different kinds of vehicles, birds, animals, alphabets, numbers from 1-10 and national symbols.

She can also perform five kinds of yoga asanas. Her mother gave a shot at teaching her these things after she saw a video of a tiny tod reciting the same on YouTube.“Little did I know, she would grasp everything very fast. It did not take me more than a month to teach her,” said Shanthi.

The interest and sharp grasping power of Vidyadhari, encouraged her mother to teach her more things. She can recite the names of capitals of all States in just 40 seconds. “I believe my silly trial at teaching my daughter at a young age made me realise her potential. There are several children out there with similar abilities. It just takes a simple attempt by their parents to recognise their hidden talents,” she expressed.

“Parents must stop pressuring their children to learn things of their liking. They must understand their children’s needs and interests and encourage them. It will help them maintain a healthy relationship with the children,” she said.

The wonder kid holds a record for performing yoga asanas. Similarly, the Telugu Book of Records recognised Vidyadhari’s talents and presented her the ‘Multiple Memory Activities at the Youngest Age’ award.  

Badamgir Sai, Rangasai Nataka Sangam founder, also felicitated the toddler for her achievement. “Every child has special talents. It is the responsibility of the parents to recognise and encourage their children,” he said.

He appreciated the efforts of Shanti and Nuka Naidu for recognising their daughter’s talent at a very tender age and thanked them for introducing her talent to the world. Vidyadhari is a unique girl, who loves to communicate with everyone around her,” Badamgir Sai added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wonder Book of Records Visakhapatnam
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp