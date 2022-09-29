Home Good News

To teach climate change, Kerala to set up weather stations in schools

Aims to provide hands-on experience to students | 258 observatories installed so far in state

Published: 29th September 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

An observatory set up at the Jawahar Government HSS at Ayoor in Kollam

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: With climate change causing unprecedented problems to our lives and expected to pose the biggest challenge in the future, Kerala has decided to set up weather stations in schools. The state will become the first in the country to implement the innovative education programme.

It is initiated by the general education department through Samagra Shiksha Kerala. An SSK official said it is one of the notable educational programmes included in the chief minister’s 100-day action plan. “Under the project, weather stations are being installed in 258 schools in the state,” the official said. It will be done in all government higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools that have geography as a subject, as lab experiment,” the official said.

“If these schools are not in topographically suitable areas, the weather stations will be set up in the nearby aided schools,” said the official. The schools will be given `50,000 each to procure instruments.

“They include rain gauge, Six’s maximum-minimum thermometer, wet and dry bulb thermometer, wind vane and a cup counter anemometer,” said the official. Students will take the readings from the weather instruments and record them in the weather data book provided.

“Through this, they will be able to understand the daily weather phenomenon in and around their school premises,” he added. Weather data collected through school weather observatories can be used for research studies and other scientific innovations. “Since meteorological information is essential for scientific study in disaster-prone areas, these school observatories will be doing a great duty to society,” he said.

The SSK official said the project aims to understand the changes in weather conditions accurately and provide hands-on experience to the students.  “If this knowledge is imparted, then it will be possible to create a different perspective on the environment in students. It will also help inculcate research aptitude in students and make them aware of the importance of climate,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
climate change Kerala Kerala schools
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp