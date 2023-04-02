Debrigarh’s ‘green village’ to curb forest dependence

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary’s first ‘green village’ is taking shape in Dhodrokusum village near Hirakud wetland. To reduce man-animal conflict in the region, people of 48 households of the village are taking small steps in reducing their dependency on the forest and shifting to eco-friendly ways of living including choosing fuel-efficient chullahs over firewood.

Helping them in the initiative is the Hirakud wildlife division. Debrigarh sanctuary records high density of wildlife and due to its proximity to Hirakud reservoir, animals mostly move through the village. The division aims at bringing about behavioural changes among the villagers beginning with preventing open defecation.

Toilets have been constructed in all 48 households to prevent the residents from venturing into the forest for defecating in the open. Similarly, to stop villagers from practising haphazard dumping of garbage in the forest or Hirakud wetland, earthen reusable dustbins have been provided to all households. As animals enter the village at night, solar streetlights have been installed to light up the village after sunset.

Likewise, fuel-efficient chullahs have been supplied to all households. Those who are capable of affording LPG have also been provided with a gas connection. This will further reduce use of firewood and collection of wood from the Debrigarh sanctuary on a large scale and all women have been trained in using them.

DFO (Hirakud wildlife division) Anshu Pragyan Das said the green village will reduce the pressure on wildlife habitat by the adoption of eco-friendly practices like the use of fuel-efficient chullahs and use of toilets.

“As animals like Sambar, Indian Gaur, deer and peacocks are seen grazing in the periphery of Dhodrokusum, a plastic and garbage free village area will create cleaner space for them. It will also inculcate eco-friendly habits among neighbouring villages. We hope this awareness among them will strengthen the bonding of locals for Debrigarh and wild animals and help protect wildlife sustainably,” she added. Work on the green village has been going on for last one month.

On the occasion of Utkal Dibas on Saturday, the villagers pledged to set an example in wildlife conservation. In the long run, women SHGs and village eco-development committee will maintain the village under the guidance of Hirakud wildlife division.

Facilities Put In Place

 Toilets have been constructed in all the 48 houses of the village

 Fuel efficient chullahs have been supplied to all the households

 Solar street lights have been installed to light up the village after sunset

 To stop villagers from dumping garbage in the forest or Hirakud wetland, earthen reusable dustbins have been provided to them

