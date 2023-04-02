Eye for beauty brings youth to spotlight

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Brimming with creative vision and talent, 24-year-old Mohith Majety has been viewing the beauty of the world through the lenses of a camera and giving life to his pictures with broad vision. Despite of missing more than half of his fingers and having a defect in his foot, he created a world for himself. After bagging the bronze medal for Outdoor Photography at International Abilympics 2023 held from March 23-25 in France, Mohith’s fame spread like wildfire across the world.

During his childhood, Mohit faced difficulty in holding a pencil. With the support of his father Raja Subramanyam, a groceries merchant, his mother Radhika and teachers, he never turned back and stood on top all his life. Now, Mohith is recognised as one of the most identified photographers in the world in the differently-abled category.

Mohith completed his schooling at Bapanaiah School in Vijayawada and got 1,200 All India Rank in JEE mains after completing his Intermediate at Sri Chaitanya Bhaskar Bhavan in Vijayawada. With that rank, he secured a seat in IIT Kharagpur and finished his BTech in Instrumentation Engineering (2016-2020). Later, he worked for two years in GenPact as a Software Engineer and went to Paris to do his Masters in Management (MBA) at Essec School of Business.

After coming to know about the International Abilympics competitions for the differently-abled, in 2017, he participated in Eastern Zone competitions organised by the National Abilympics Association of India (NAAI) in Kolkata. He bagged a gold medal and got the opportunity to participate in the National Abilympics competitions in 2018, held in Delhi in association with the India Skills competition and the Ministry of Skill Development and bagged a bronze medal.

This achievement has brought him a ticket to take part in International Abilympics. However, he had to wait for three years due to Covid-19 and the Russian war. After winning bronze in International Abilympics conducted in France by International Abilympics Association (IAA), he made the country proud by hoisting the Indian flag on the international platform.

International photography expert Vijay Jodha from New Delhi said, “Mohith has fulfilled NAAI hopes by bagging a medal on the international platform in outdoor photography. It’s noteworthy that he competed with full-time professionals from Korea, Finland and other countries, though he was an amateur.”

Thanking all his coaches, parents and his brother Karthikeya, Mohith felt sad for missing the opportunity of getting felicitated by President of India Droupadi Murmu.

