Home Good News

Eye for beauty brings youth to spotlight

Mohith brings fame to Andhra with his bronze medal in Outdoor Photography category at International Abilympics 2023

Published: 02nd April 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

24-year-old Mohith Majety has been viewing the beauty of the world through the lenses of a camera and giving life to his pictures with broad vision.

24-year-old Mohith Majety has been viewing the beauty of the world through the lenses of a camera and giving life to his pictures with broad vision.

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Brimming with creative vision and talent, 24-year-old Mohith Majety has been viewing the beauty of the world through the lenses of a camera and giving life to his pictures with broad vision. Despite of missing more than half of his fingers and having a defect in his foot, he created a world for himself. After bagging the bronze medal for Outdoor Photography at International Abilympics 2023 held from March 23-25 in France, Mohith’s fame spread like wildfire across the world.

During his childhood, Mohit faced difficulty in holding a pencil. With the support of his father Raja Subramanyam, a groceries merchant, his mother Radhika and teachers, he never turned back and stood on top all his life. Now, Mohith is recognised as one of the most identified photographers in the world in the differently-abled category.

Mohith completed his schooling at Bapanaiah School in Vijayawada and got 1,200 All India Rank in JEE mains after completing his Intermediate at Sri Chaitanya Bhaskar Bhavan in Vijayawada. With that rank, he secured a seat in IIT Kharagpur and finished his BTech in Instrumentation Engineering (2016-2020). Later, he worked for two years in GenPact as a Software Engineer and went to Paris to do his Masters in Management (MBA) at Essec School of Business.    

After coming to know about the International Abilympics competitions for the differently-abled, in 2017, he participated in Eastern Zone competitions organised by the National Abilympics Association of India (NAAI) in Kolkata. He bagged a gold medal and got the opportunity to participate in the National Abilympics competitions in 2018, held in Delhi in association with the India Skills competition and the Ministry of Skill Development and bagged a bronze medal.

This achievement has brought him a ticket to take part in International Abilympics. However, he had to wait for three years due to Covid-19 and the Russian war. After winning bronze in International Abilympics conducted in France by International Abilympics Association (IAA), he made the country proud by hoisting the Indian flag on the international platform.

International photography expert Vijay Jodha from New Delhi said, “Mohith has fulfilled NAAI hopes by bagging a medal on the international platform in outdoor photography. It’s noteworthy that he competed with full-time professionals from Korea, Finland and other countries, though he was an amateur.”

Thanking all his coaches, parents and his brother Karthikeya, Mohith felt sad for missing the opportunity of getting felicitated by President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohith Majety Bronze medal Outdoor Photography International Abilympics 2023 NAAI IAA
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp