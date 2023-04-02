These tribal women are ‘cereally’ amazing

u mahesh By

Express News Service

MULUGU: While many business experts will tell you that making a living out of any food business is a near impossibility, tribal women groups in Eturunagaram of Mulugu district are setting an inspiring example by leading the way in the millet food business. These women have learnt the intricacies of organic food processing under the guidance of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and the Telangana Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation Ltd (TRICOR).

Twelve women came together and started a food-processing unit in March this year. In less than a month, they have received excellent responses from surrounding villages for their organic millet products. They are also supplying them to Tribal Welfare Hostels in the erstwhile Warangal district and Anganwadi centres in five mandals of the Mulugu district through the government.

The women have invested approximately Rs 40 lakh for setting up a dry-mix unit, purchasing milling machines and stock from farmers and other materials. A group member, P Yashoda, tells TNIE that 60 per cent of the funds came from TRICOR, 30 per cent from a bank as a loan and the remaining from their own pockets. She explains that they observed that people prefer millet food products, which are rich in nutrients and help control blood sugar levels after surveying the market. With this in mind, they established the food processing unit.

The unit initially prepared three varieties: jowar mill, multigrain and sweet millets. They purchased directly from the farmers in surrounding villages. Another member, Ch Mounika, adds that they did not expect the unit to receive such a good response from the public in the district so quickly. They hope to expand their organic food processing unit in the district and have conducted awareness meetings with local women’s groups to help them start their businesses.

