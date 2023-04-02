Home Good News

These tribal women are ‘cereally’ amazing

The unit initially prepared three varieties: jowar mill, multigrain and sweet millets.

Published: 02nd April 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal women groups in Eturunagaram of Mulugu district are setting an inspiring example by leading the way in the millet food business.

Tribal women groups in Eturunagaram of Mulugu district are setting an inspiring example by leading the way in the millet food business.

By u mahesh
Express News Service

MULUGU: While many business experts will tell you that making a living out of any food business is a near impossibility, tribal women groups in Eturunagaram of Mulugu district are setting an inspiring example by leading the way in the millet food business. These women have learnt the intricacies of organic food processing under the guidance of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and the Telangana Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation Ltd (TRICOR).

Twelve women came together and started a food-processing unit in March this year. In less than a month, they have received excellent responses from surrounding villages for their organic millet products. They are also supplying them to Tribal Welfare Hostels in the erstwhile Warangal district and Anganwadi centres in five mandals of the Mulugu district through the government.

The women have invested approximately Rs 40 lakh for setting up a dry-mix unit, purchasing milling machines and stock from farmers and other materials. A group member, P Yashoda, tells TNIE that 60 per cent of the funds came from TRICOR, 30 per cent from a bank as a loan and the remaining from their own pockets. She explains that they observed that people prefer millet food products, which are rich in nutrients and help control blood sugar levels after surveying the market. With this in mind, they established the food processing unit.

The unit initially prepared three varieties: jowar mill, multigrain and sweet millets. They purchased directly from the farmers in surrounding villages. Another member, Ch Mounika, adds that they did not expect the unit to receive such a good response from the public in the district so quickly. They hope to expand their organic food processing unit in the district and have conducted awareness meetings with local women’s groups to help them start their businesses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal women groups millet food business ITDA TRICOR
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp