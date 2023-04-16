Uthiram Nanbargal Kuzhu: Blood for all, away by a call, a TN man's initiative

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Sometime in 2017, M Nagaraj was desperately searching for blood donors in Perambalur for his relative who had gone into labour in a nearby hospital. With countless phone calls and asking around, Nagaraj faced an intense ordeal. That moment inspired him to ensure that no one else faces such tribulation as every passing moment is precious.

Soon, the 36-year-old differently-abled person from Kavulpalayam, Perambalur, began the WhatsApp group ‘Uthiram Nanbargal Kuzhu’ to connect people willing to donate blood with those in need. He now has 900 donors just a phone call away, ready to donate blood.

Nagaraj, who runs a small shop in his village, is not alone in his efforts. He is supported by N Jayaraman (70), the honorary secretary of the Indian Red Cross Society in Perambalur. The two have been arranging donors for government hospitals, private hospitals, and individuals in need, and they do not charge for their services.

“We are proud to provide blood. We have been donating blood for the past five years. Our members donate 100 units of blood per month. One can donate blood once every three months,” said Nagaraj, coordinator of Uthiram Nanbargal Kuzhu. The two have been providing their services not only in Perambalur but also in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Karur, Coimbatore, and Salem.

They also conduct blood donation camps on important days, such as World Blood Donor Day, International Day of Disabled Persons, and International Volunteer Day. The blood collected during these camps is given to the Perambalur government hospital, and so far, they have donated 5,000 units of blood in the last five years.

“We also donate blood to those in need in other districts, without receiving any money in return. Negative group blood is very rare, so we prioritise it. Many people do not come forward to donate blood, thinking that it may cause various problems. However, donating blood can improve their health. Our members continue to donate blood every three months. This way, we can save many lives,” said Nagaraj.

Nagaraj also mentioned that they are creating awareness about blood donation through camps and social media, as many people are unaware of the importance of blood donation. “Our aim is to ensure that there is no shortage of blood in the district,” he said.

N Jayaraman, honorary chairman of Uthiram Nanbargal Kuzhu, said they are providing the service without expecting anything in return.“Our aim is to make blood available to everyone in the district during emergencies. There should be no harm during deliveries and accidents due to a shortage of blood. Blood is always needed in Perambalur due to the high number of deliveries. We are very happy because donating blood can save two lives,” he said.

“Our main priority is deliveries, as there are two deliveries per day. Then we provide blood for other needs,” he said. Jayaraman also mentioned that the blood bank at the Perambalur government hospital needs to be upgraded, as it is unable to meet the demand. “Our intention is to set up a blood bank in Perambalur. It is a big project, and we are working towards it,” he added.

