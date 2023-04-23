Four-year-old in Telangana beats eye cancer, now ready for school

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: True to the adage ‘it takes a village to raise a child’, doctors, villagers and relatives came forward to save the life of Harshini Bai who conquered a deadly eye cancer at the age of three. The daughter of an auto driver from a tiny hamlet of Karempudi in the Guntur district, Harshini is all happy and ready to be enrolled in kindergarten this academic year.

Belonging to the non-paying category, the child received cancer treatment free of cost at the L V Prasad Eye Institute in Hyderabad. A neighbour advised her parents to take her to an eye-care centre when she was seen with red eye. A vision technician at LVPEI’s primary eye care centre, spotted the leukocoria in Harshini’s eye, a tell-tale sign of deadly eye cancer in children, retinoblastoma.

After an ophthalmologist diagnosed her through teleconsultation, Harishini was screened at a tertiary centre in Vijayawada and confirmed to be suffering from an advanced retinoblastoma in the right eye. Her other eye was normal with excellent vision. If the disease was left untreated, it could have spread to the brain posing a grave threat to her life.

The news of Harshini’s cancer devastated her father, Manthru and mother, Tirumala Bai, who had a consanguineous marriage.

Surgery needed to be done immediately. Raising money was a big task for the couple as their income is barely enough to meet both ends. The couple previously had lost a child. Scared of losing Harshini, Manthru took the child away and switched off his phone.

Working towards ‘closing the care gap’ the LVPEI team reached Manthru’s hamlet and convinced him with the help of his wife, cousins, and village head by showing some pictures, posters and videos on YouTube. “The only treatment option available to stop the spread of the tumour and save Harshnini’s life was to surgically remove her eye. Harshini’s father, however, was unwilling to accept the treatment plan,” said Dr Swathi Kaliki, Head, OEU Institute for Eye Cancer, LVPEI.

After much persuasion and assurance of complete financial support, Manthru agreed to visit the LVPEI Center of Excellence at the Kallam Anji Reddy Campus in Hyderabad. Finally, in January 2022, Harsihini’s right eye was removed. The child then went through six cycles of chemotherapy.

“We also went to a local hospital in Karempudi, but it did not help. Everyone explained to me that my baby’s life could be saved if the eye is removed. I was not convinced wholeheartedly. Still agreed to the surgery,” Manthru told TNIE.

Harshini has been recently declared tumour-free. A prosthetic eye was fitted in the empty socket so that her face looks normal. “Today Harshini is enjoying a healthy life and we will continue to follow up on her progress,” Dr Swathi further said. Growing strong through enduring severe pains, the 4-year-old smiles from ear to ear.

