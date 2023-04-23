Home Good News

Mahua for all

An IAS officer is working to popularise Mahua-based food, an effort that has brought delight to tribal women SHGs, writes Ejaz Kaiser

Published: 23rd April 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Mahua

For representational purpose

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

CHHATTISGARH: A qualified doctor and now a bureaucrat, the Jashpur Collector Dr Ravi Mittal is naturally drawn to health challenges, prompting him to harness the unexplored opportunities which create a scope of hygienic nutritious food for the well-being of the people.

The action plan he has devised is in line with the Chhattisgarh government’s vision to give a fillip to the rural economy, draw nutritional benefits and combat malnutrition.

Mittal promoted a food processing and packaging lab on a wider scale as a support for the rural women self-help groups (SHGs) for their livelihood and sustenance. The 2016-batch IAS officer launched a centre of excellence to produce a variety of healthy edible products from flowers of the Mahua tree. The Jashpur-based Manthan food lab has made work easier and has gained popularity among rural women who use the facilities to bring out diverse products after processing and packaging.

The rural and tribal women, despite not being well educated, are doing good business locally as they access the right kind of machines in the food lab built from the district mineral foundation funds. Every SHG has some members trained and adept in the processing and packaging of finished products in the food lab. The SHGs purchase the raw commodity directly from the Farmer Producer Organisation.

The women were formally trained to operate individual machines that have multiple cooking options. “Despite our quality outputs, the packaging was never satisfactory. The food lab offered packaging options that look impressive. Most of us from remote areas have our own ventures.

Our issue on processing and packaging got resolved”, said Lakshmi Yadav from Jyoti SHG. They also get to understand the products’ target customers. Various consumable food items cookies, cakes, pickles, tea leaves, jelly, dal, rice, flour and some minor forest produce are processed and packed. Jashpur region has reported high iron deficiency and malnutrition.

Dr Mittal expanded on the concept of food lab and evolved a strategy to add the ‘nutrition factor’ as a key component while exploiting the nutritional and economic value of Mahua, aligning it with the adoption of millets. Mahua for ages has been used by tribal communities as herbal medicines, treatment and liquor-making. The Indian Council of Agriculture Research cited Mahua as a multipurpose tree for tribals.

Dr Mittal has decided to get hygienically prepared Mahuabased nutrition food items to reach every home on every table. “Our vision is to make multiple food products and delicacies from Mahua, both for premium and affordable segments. The nutritional deficiency in the diet is something that needs constant focus. We are also integrating it with the millet mission to maximise the benefits,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Ravi Mittal Mahua-based food women SHGs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp