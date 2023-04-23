Trek, scuba diving are ‘cop’ing mechanisms in Kanniyakumari

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: The police personnel couldn’t help grinning like Cheshire cats as the burbling waterfall was heard from a distance. After an exhilarating and arduous trek, they finally reached the Ullakkai Aruvi Falls. The mesmerising waterfall in the middle of the Asambu Reserve Forest in Kanniyakumari takes the shape of a very long, round log, hence its name, ‘ulakkai aruvi’. This is just one of the many outings of police officers in Kanniyakumari. Others include, scuba diving, sports, and family meets, among others. They get to shrug off their stress thanks to the superintendent of police, DN Hari Kiran Prasad.

Policing is a stressful life as it comes with overtime working hours. After taking charge as SP in the district on March 26, 2022, the 2016 batch IPS officer has been implementing various fun activities for police personnel to ensure a work-life balance.

Native of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, this IIT Bombay alumnus started ASP training in Tiruchy. After serving as Vallioor ASP in the Tirunelveli district, he was promoted to SP and became the Chennai T Nager Deputy Commissioner. During his stint in T Nager, he was appreciated for his commitment to personally convincing a housing association to provide employment to a woman worker, who was asked not to report for work despite recovering from Covid. He also hit the headlines last year, when he enrolled his son to a government primary school in Nagercoil.

Explaining various activities organised in the district, the SP says, “We recently conducted a family day in all subdivisions and it was wonderful. Besides, sports meets are being held regularly among police officers and district police help the best to attend international and other sports competitions. Officers were also taken for trekking at Pechiparai hills and Maruthuvazh Malai.”

“These kinds of fun activities will relieve policemen from the stress of work,” says SP with gleaming eyes.T Sujatha, an inspector who participated in the scuba diving training organised at Anna Stadium swimming pool in Nagercoil, said the training was very useful. “Throughout the session, I never worried about my life. I was thrilled by the experience.”

A second-grade constable Nikesk said the sports days were a great relief. “While returning from work, we always feel tired, both mentally and physically. The sports days, which were organised in SP’s interest, helped us a lot,” he says. Geetha, a Sub Inspector who participated in the Kanniyakumari marathon, CM trophy and other competitions with the support of the SP also agrees with Nikesk.

Not only this, but SP Hari Kiran Prasad also placed a complaint box on the ground floor of his office in Nagercoil, where police personnel can inform their grievances. Daily, he opens the box and acts on the plaints.

