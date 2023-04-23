Yogi Vemana University's Kaladarshan gallery in AP, a happening place for artists

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: Showcasing the paintings and sculptures done by students of Bachelor of Fine Arts, which is a four years professional degree course in Yogi Vemana University, Kaladarshan art gallery, which was established in the year 2022, has become a feather in the cap of the university.

The man behind this art gallery and head of the department of the fine arts Dr Mrutyunjaya Rao said that the gallery showcases nearly 90 paintings, prints and sculptures designed with international standards that are seen in metro cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi etc. The gallery is being visited by eminent personalities and lauding the pieces of art.

Stating that this gallery is first-ever professional art gallery in Rayalaseema and second art gallery in the State, Mrutyunjaya Rao said, “With cooperation of the University, the gallery will soon provide an opportunity to the artists across the globe to display their work under students and professional artists cadre.”

Promoting art and culture in the Rayalaseema region, the Yogi Vemana University established the Fine Arts department in 2010. Since then the department has been promoting aesthetic sensibilities among the State by encouraging budding artists from all over India.

“According to Secluding Freud, art is a therapy, many mental disorders can be rooted out and helps a person to control emotions and mental health. Painting and drawing helps in releasing suppressed emotions, leading to a different world filled with colours,” Mrutyunjaya Rao said.

To help students get in touch with artists from across the nation, the department has been conducting various programmes like regional-level pottery design workshop (2012), state-level workshop (2015) and a national seminar (2016). Further in September 2017, the department organised a collaborative workshop titled ‘Shadanga’ with 12 artists, in December 2019, it organised national painting camp with 20 eminent artists from across the nation, and in 2022, with collaboration of Ministry of Culture the department has organised a National Tribal workshop with 10 specialists. The art gallery not just showcases art but inspires us to work hard so that on one day I can see my art displayed in the gallery, said Y Sunanda, a Final year BFA student.

