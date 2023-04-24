Spreading happiness, Aloha style

Home Good News

Kumaran was witness to the astonishing fact of children effortlessly manipulating four digits maths calculations in an Abacus on a tour to Malaysia

Published: 24th April 2023

By K V Vasudevan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Aloha means spreading happiness all around. Inspired by that line, on a vacation to the wonderful island of Hawaii, Aloha Group Companies Chairman K Kumaran opened a centre in Chennai two decades ago with just three students. The growth has been phenomenal with an Aloha Centre in 90 countries — there is a burning desire to touch the magical ton.

Kumaran was witness to the astonishing fact of children effortlessly manipulating four digits maths calculations in an Abacus on a tour to Malaysia. “The idea to open an Aloha Centre germinated then. It has taken wings thanks to a dedicated team and there is not a major city in the world which does not have an Aloha Centre. My day is made when unknown students recognise me and seek my blessings,” he shares.

Powered by a dream of making available good quality, affordable education and skill development programmes to children in every nook and corner of the world, Kumaran’s ultimate desire and dream is to see the growth of multiple entrepreneurs across the globe. “Initially, my support will be there in all earnest and once it takes wings, sky is the limit for the individuals. There is the joy of talents stepping beyond their boundaries and spreading happiness in every nook and corner. Young unpolluted minds if nurtured properly can go the distance. Learning is least expensive in the school of Aloha which the students have acknowledged in their thanksgiving,” he says.

Looking back on the 20 eventful years since the inception, Kumaran reflects with the satisfaction of Aloha giving employment touching the five-digit mark over the period. A few goals he has set for himself, confident of reaching the milestone.

Pursuing his passion
Thanks to his huge passion for Tamil literature, Kumaran is actively involved in promoting Tamil culture. For the last six years, a day-long Tamil art and literary forum had been a feature. He earned a unique distinction certificate of Entering the Orange Book of World Record having set a new record of creating continuously 12 hours, 12 minutes of Mangala Isai, Bharatanatyam, Poetry Sessions, Debates, Seminars and Cultural Programmes with participation in the most number of candidates during the Tamil Literary Conference, New Delhi held at Ishaan Music College, Noida on April 9, organised by Delhi Kalai Ilakkiya Perivai.

A feature of the event was in the participation of 22 college students from Sivakasi Ayyanadar Janakai Ammal College, who were given a platform to parade their skills in Bharatanatyam, karaggam, kolattam and debates.

Patron of the festival, KVK Perumal in his welcome address placed a request for Tamil Nadu government to appoint part-time Tamil teachers for the benefit of scores of Tamil students settled in other states. The highlight of the day-long event was the speech of literary great Andal Pridyarshini in the title ‘Tamizhai Kondaduvom’.

Kumaran is planning to hold a similar event in Chennai around September. “You will have all the brand names of the literary world from all over India. Involving the students is the biggest gain for they are the torchbearers of tomorrow. Healthy competition involving the active mind is the ideal recipe for the treasure of knowledge,” Kumaran sums up. 
 

