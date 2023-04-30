Fusion of physiotherapy and yoga

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

UTTARAKHAND: A trained physiotherapist, Priya Ahuja is a passionate yoga practitioner. Pursuing her passion, the 34-year-old has earned a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records for performing ‘Ashta Vakra Asana’ for 3 minutes and 28 seconds, the longest time in this pose.

Priya entered the Guinness Book of World Records on June 14 last year. Later, she added another feather to her cap by performing this ‘Asana’ for 4 minutes and 26 seconds and entered the India Book of Records.

Priya was just two-and-a-half year old when she lost her father. Her mother spotted her talent in physiotherapy early on enrolled her a professional training course. Although there are many yoga schools and centres in the religious city of Haridwar, Priya made her own identity in a short time with her ‘Sparsh Clinic’.

“My father Harish Chandhok could not see this achievement of my success, but my father-in-law helped me realise my dreams,” she said.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talks on yoga, she has not only encouraged hundreds of people to join yoga but also trained dozens of new generation physiotherapists who are now providing yoga training. Priya had worked as the head of physiotherapy department at Mata Vaishno Devi Trust Haridwar in 2014. During this time PM Modi’s enthusiasm for yoga impressed her even more.

Although Priya has received many awards in the field of yoga, she considers ‘Sushma Swaraj Award’ as her most cherished award.

