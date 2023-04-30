Know Dr K Deepamala, the doctor who ‘re-searches’ rural Tamil Nadu’s inclusive development

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: "The future of India lies in its villages.” Dr K Deepamala from Chennai finds it onerous to explain how much this quote from Mahatma Gandhi has inspired her in life. First, it gave her the courage to give up a well-paying corporate job. Later, it motivated her to work for the rural populace of Tamil Nadu.

Well-governed villages can provide the springboard for a developed nation; a nation with no poverty, where everyone is educated, with proper infrastructure and space for a peaceful existence. Deepamala, a researcher of rural development and planning, has taken this endeavour as a mission. She envisions sustainable and inclusive development of people and the soil of rural Tamil Nadu with the participation of the citizens.

With over 10 years of experience in the corporate field, Deepamala left her job as the director and head of development initiatives at the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Southern Region, in 2019, to spend her whole time studying the functioning of rural governance.

“Micro-level planning holds the key to promoting the development of rural Tamil Nadu. The mindset and the approach of planning must be radically changed so as to usher in a new approach,” observes Deepamala.

A PhD holder in political science with a specialisation in citizen participation in governance, politics, and development from Gandhigram University, she chose to channelise her energy for the welfare of the rural masses.

In 2020, she started an NGO – Research and Action Centre for Local Democracy (RACLD) – to accelerate her mission. She led a small team for extensive research on grassroots governance in villages in Tiruvaiyaru in the Thanjavur district. The NGO primarily interacts with bureaucrats and shares the dire need to consider the local requirements before pushing through a development project or a welfare scheme.

Deepamala says, “We have initiated discussions with the top officials of the government who are in the saddle for framing schemes and projects for the villages. We are hopeful of bringing in the change of approach gradually.”

The 52-year-old played a key role in nurturing over 1,000 self-help groups with over 15,000 members by empowering them with micro-credit, customised training, and handholding support for establishing localised business market linkages.

The NGO was initiated with her own resources and now, a few corporates support it. Their projects include sustainable development of panchayats, Alamarathadi (an online platform for governance), and agri restore foundation.

With more than 500 volunteers, the NGO has already reached over 50 panchayats in the state.

Deepamala knows the self-assigned task of changing the face of rural India will be a slow and strenuous process. But she is excited to do it with inbound passion, with her team, husband, and two children around. “Well-being of people and planet, above all,” is her ultimate target.

