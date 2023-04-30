Leveraging Facebook to renew lives in Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu

Harini M By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: At a mobile recharge shop in Rajapalayam, run by G Selvakumar, there’s a guarantee for both unlimited network and social service. The 52-year-old became the cynosure of all eyes in the town after he founded the Rajapalayam Facebook Friends in 2015. What started as a local initiative snowballed into a movement that continues to benefit people and students from economically weaker sections, those affected in natural disasters, among others.

While Selvakumar’s tryst with social service began in 2005, it was during the Chennai floods in 2015 that it struck him to put Facebook to use. Selvakumar arranged for relief and sent them from Rajapalayam to those stranded. He was aided by volunteers and members of the group. “Even during Gaja cyclone (in 2018), we went to the affected areas thrice and provided basic amenities to over 900 people,” he says, adding that the team also helped the victims of Kerala floods and distributed groceries to the poor during Covid-19 pandemic.

Following enormous support from the people, Selvakumar promoted a regular Facebook group to a trust called Pagirvu Arakattalai in 2018. It has come to the aid of over 120 college students from economically weaker sections so far. Divya Lakshmi is one such beneficiary, who was faced with financial constraints despite scoring well in the NEET examination. Divya had topped among government school students in the district.

Speaking to TNIE, her mother Uma Maheswari says, “Knowing our family’s economic condition, they approached us and have been supporting her since. My daughter secured a seat in a government college and is in her third year of medicine. It was the trust that raised funds and provided for her college fees.” She adds that there were times when the family was hesitant in approaching the trust for money, but Selvakumar always came forward.

Selvakumar himself had secured a seat in a government college to pursue B.Ed, but the M A graduate couldn’t turn his dream of becoming a teacher into reality due to financial constraints. “I don’t want poverty to be a factor for another student to discontinue their studies,” he said. But he does not let his sentiments blind his service.

Before raising funds for any college student, the team does a thorough background check to verify that the beneficiary is from an economically weaker section. Selvakumar says, people toil hard to earn money and many want to contribute to a noble cause but are unsure if their money would reach the deserving beneficiary. “We are responsible to ensure that it does. That’s why we share every detail,” he says, adding that even when some seek anonymity in sharing details, the group mentions the same. Divya Lakshmi’s mother reflects on the process and says, “The trust has been transparent in providing the details about each donation made for my daughter’s fee. They share every detail on Facebook and other social media platforms.”

Apart from this, the trust carries out blood donation camps, tree plantation drives, and provides food for the needy. The trust set up ‘Unavu Vangi’ (Food Bank), which collects leftover food from events such as marriages and distributes it among the needy. “Through fundraising, we have been providing food for at least 25 people every day. But a lot of food gets wasted at functions. We put up posters at marriage halls and whenever there is excess food, the families approach us,” explains Selvakumar.

With a community strength of 35,000 and nine members in the administration of the trust, Selvakumar continues his journey to lifelong service. In the long term, he says he dreams of establishing an old age home and taking care of the elderly.

