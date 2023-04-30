Meet the millet evangelist from Rajasthan on a mission to promote smart agriculture and more

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

RAJASTHAN: A successful and committed agro-entrepreneur, Sharmila Oswal is working on a mission of taking millets, or coarse grains, to the country and the whole world. Her NGO, Green Energy Foundation, is running the India Millet Mission program, under which she has organised meet-ups in over 100 cities in different states. In these events, Sharmila invites people from different communities and tells them about the importance and benefits of millets and gives information about their trade and even exports.

At a Millet Conclave organized by the Rajasthan government in Jaipur in March, Sharmila confidently taught the tricks of becoming a successful agro-entrepreneur to hundreds of youngsters and farmers. Sitting in the auditorium and speaking in Rajasthani language, she spelt out the nuances of millet production, processing and export.

The mix of rural and urban youth and farmers who want to begin agro start-ups of millet products were fascinated by her charming and mesmerizing exposition.

In addition to increasing the shelf life of millets, Sharmila shared fascinating insights about packaging, pricing, reducing production costs, and provided all relevant information for doing B to B, B to C business and how the budding entrepreneurs can get specialised training from IIMR Hyderabad.

On the initiative of PM Narendra Modi, the United Nations has declared this year as the ‘Millet Year’ which is being supported by 22 countries of the world. IIMR (Indian Institute of Millets Research) encourages and provides training to farmers and start-ups in different states of the country for millet production and making its products.

Sharmila’s aim is to encourage and ensure that the healthy traditional paddy of India gets included in the basic food habits of the country and the world – whereby farmers benefit in a big way.

In January, PM Modi, in his radio program Mann Ki Baat, praised Sharmila’s work, saying, “Sharmila Oswal has been imparting training in smart agriculture to farmers and her efforts have not only increased yield of millets but also increased the income of the farmers”.

Sharmila believes that the biggest challenge for the world today is food security and nutrition.

“Today, eating noodles, fried and junk food is fashionable but usually it worsens people’s health and weakens their immune system. It needs to be remembered that millions of people died in the Covid pandemic because their basic immunity today is rather weak. This is especially tragic for India where for large parts of the population, Jowar and Bajra have been an integral part of the food culture for generations,” she says.

