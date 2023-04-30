Nagapattinam’s school teacher ‘tweets’ sky high

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Selvachidambaram Karunanidhi doesn’t care about the recent removal of the ‘blue tick’ by Twitter. It may have disheartened thousands of VIPs who felt they were harshly stripped of a marker of their distinction, but the 41-year-old wasn’t overly worried. His social media presence was just a means to an end, a way to bring change in the lives of hundreds of students, and never a platform for self-promotion.

Selvachidambaram, hailing from Maruthur village in Nagapattinam district’s Vedaranyam block, has been teaching at the Government Middle School in Muthupet for the past 16 years. The social barriers in education that beset children in rural areas in the region, were more intense than what a few teachers could offset. However, things took a turn for the better about five years ago when he actively began to use Twitter.

He began to take up various causes with the help of crowdfunding. He now has 49,000 followers on Twitter and his posts on the need to support underprivileged students studying in government schools, have gained wide traction.

“My followers turned out to be my biggest motivating force. They reach out to me and donate money for revamping school buildings, repairing houses, distributing solar lamps, buying books, and medical treatment. Utmost transparency is maintained regarding the funds,” he said.

In 2018, after Cyclone Gaja laid waste to several houses in villages of Tiruvarur district’s Thiruthuraipoondi block, Selvachidambaram, through crowdfunding, collected Rs 8 lakh and helped build damaged houses of five students. He also distributed solar lamps worth Rs 400 to around 2,000 children studying Classes 10 and 12 in villages around Muthupet.

Another watershed moment was the pandemic. Upon hearing that many of his students’ parents had lost their livelihoods owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, he arranged a steady supply of groceries for all the families. Along with his fellow teachers, he also went to each student’s house in the hamlets and persuaded the parents not to let their wards drop out of school.

With the help of his Twitter followers, Selvachidambaram also arranged Rs 10 lakh for the medical treatment of a private school student from Muthupet, who was grievously injured in a road accident. These, along with blood donation, tree plantation drives, and cloth bag promotion, are just a few of Karunanidhi’s Samaritan works. ‘Metro’ M Malik, a councillor from Muthupet, said, “We are fortunate and proud to have a humanitarian like this teacher in our midst. You can find him in the forefront of all philanthropic movements here.”

Selvachidambaram’s wife Kavitha is also a teacher and they have two children. With ample support from his family and crowdfunding, the middle school teacher now supports the college education of dozens of underprivileged students in the Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. He also dons the cap of an orator to raise awareness about school education in rural areas.

P Nithaiyan, the headmaster of the Panchayat Union Middle School in Muthupet, was all praises for him. “He keeps receiving awards for his inspiring work. Once, he won a state award and got some prize money associated with it. He used all that money to renovate toilets in our school,” he added.

He is also a Junior Red Cross coordinator at the school and was recently featured on the cover of a government-run magazine for teachers. Many celebrities on Twitter might be having the blues right now, but Karunanidhi has his sights set on the wide blue skies, where his students would one day take flight.

NAGAPATTINAM: Selvachidambaram Karunanidhi doesn’t care about the recent removal of the ‘blue tick’ by Twitter. It may have disheartened thousands of VIPs who felt they were harshly stripped of a marker of their distinction, but the 41-year-old wasn’t overly worried. His social media presence was just a means to an end, a way to bring change in the lives of hundreds of students, and never a platform for self-promotion. Selvachidambaram, hailing from Maruthur village in Nagapattinam district’s Vedaranyam block, has been teaching at the Government Middle School in Muthupet for the past 16 years. The social barriers in education that beset children in rural areas in the region, were more intense than what a few teachers could offset. However, things took a turn for the better about five years ago when he actively began to use Twitter. He began to take up various causes with the help of crowdfunding. He now has 49,000 followers on Twitter and his posts on the need to support underprivileged students studying in government schools, have gained wide traction.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “My followers turned out to be my biggest motivating force. They reach out to me and donate money for revamping school buildings, repairing houses, distributing solar lamps, buying books, and medical treatment. Utmost transparency is maintained regarding the funds,” he said. In 2018, after Cyclone Gaja laid waste to several houses in villages of Tiruvarur district’s Thiruthuraipoondi block, Selvachidambaram, through crowdfunding, collected Rs 8 lakh and helped build damaged houses of five students. He also distributed solar lamps worth Rs 400 to around 2,000 children studying Classes 10 and 12 in villages around Muthupet. Another watershed moment was the pandemic. Upon hearing that many of his students’ parents had lost their livelihoods owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, he arranged a steady supply of groceries for all the families. Along with his fellow teachers, he also went to each student’s house in the hamlets and persuaded the parents not to let their wards drop out of school. With the help of his Twitter followers, Selvachidambaram also arranged Rs 10 lakh for the medical treatment of a private school student from Muthupet, who was grievously injured in a road accident. These, along with blood donation, tree plantation drives, and cloth bag promotion, are just a few of Karunanidhi’s Samaritan works. ‘Metro’ M Malik, a councillor from Muthupet, said, “We are fortunate and proud to have a humanitarian like this teacher in our midst. You can find him in the forefront of all philanthropic movements here.” Selvachidambaram’s wife Kavitha is also a teacher and they have two children. With ample support from his family and crowdfunding, the middle school teacher now supports the college education of dozens of underprivileged students in the Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. He also dons the cap of an orator to raise awareness about school education in rural areas. P Nithaiyan, the headmaster of the Panchayat Union Middle School in Muthupet, was all praises for him. “He keeps receiving awards for his inspiring work. Once, he won a state award and got some prize money associated with it. He used all that money to renovate toilets in our school,” he added. He is also a Junior Red Cross coordinator at the school and was recently featured on the cover of a government-run magazine for teachers. Many celebrities on Twitter might be having the blues right now, but Karunanidhi has his sights set on the wide blue skies, where his students would one day take flight.