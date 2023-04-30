Home Good News

Persistence enables young sportsman realise his goal to join national handball team

Madhu Babu is the only player from South India to get selected for nat’l handball team in trials held at Varanasi last year

Published: 30th April 2023

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Neither his poor financial background nor lack of proper support has prevented this young sportsman from dreaming big and becoming the goalkeeper of the national handball team. He has achieved his ‘goal’ with sheer determination.

Now, J Madhu Babu of Tenali is representing India in the International Men’s Handball Championship in Bulgaria. The journey of the 19-year-old boy from the small town of Tenali to the national handball team is not easy. His parents Lakshminarayana and Manjula are daily wagers.

Though they wanted their son to focus on his studies and get a good job, Madhu Babu who completed his Intermediate, had other thoughts. He started playing handball when he was seven. After the end of his school, he used to go to ASN Stadium to practise handball.

His parents initially did not approve of Madhu Babu’s choice of playing handball as a career option rather than focusing on studies to get a good job. After seeing his dedication to handball and his good show in a few State and national level tournaments, they started encouraging him to pursue his dream, said Madhu Babu.

Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh had set up the first State handball academy at ASN Stadium in Tenali, which came as a boon to Madhu Babu to excel in the game. Under the strict training regimen of his guru and academy coach K Nagaraju, Madhu Babu has sharpened his gaming skills. Madhu Babu is the only player from South India to get selected for the national handball team in trials held at Varanasi last year.

“It is quite laudable that Madhu Babu has been selected for the national team within a short time after the establishment of the handball academy in Tenali. His selection to the national team will help motivate other members of the academy to excel in handball,” said Madhu’s coach Nagaraju. “Winning the International Men’s Handball Championship in Bulgaria and bringing more laurels to India is my ultimate goal,” said Madhu.

