This IAF employee from Assam has been a snake conservationist for over 15 years

Prasanta Mazumdar catches up with Chitra B Tamang, an IAF employee posted in Assam, who has been helping rescue and rehabilitate snakes for over 15 years, besides educating people about the issue.

Published: 30th April 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 05:57 PM

Tamang captured on camera during a snake rescue mission.

Tamang captured on camera during a snake rescue mission.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

ASSAM: Chitra B Tamang has been within striking distance of venomous snakes umpteen times and has even been bitten by cobras twice but he has not severed his relationship with the reptiles.

This Indian Air Force (IAF) employee not only rescues snakes but also spreads awareness of their conservation in Borjhar, his current place of posting, and other parts of Assam.

Tamang receives more calls on his mobile phone from strangers than from his colleagues and acquaintances. People seek his help to rescue snakes. 

There have been times when he has rescued 20-25 snakes every single day. The 46-year-old visits various places to educate people how they can identify a snake – venomous or non-venomous – from its fangs and teeth. 

He tells them how they should behave when a snake appears at their house or the neighbourhood. He insists that one must not kill the snakes as they too contribute to the ecological balance. Tamang has been rescuing snakes for the past 15-16 years but he did not know much about them initially. He gained knowledge by reading books and interacting with people. 

“Once I befriended someone who was pursuing his graduation in zoology. He had some knowledge about snakes. Soon, we started rescuing snakes together. As my interest developed, I purchased some books and read them. I gained a lot of knowledge. I then decided that I would protect the snakes. I realised that people have to be educated,” the IAF personnel said. 

He says people kill snakes due to the fear of death but they drink alcohol and drive despite being aware of the deadly consequences. Tamang and his friends Rupankar Bhattacharjee, Milu Medhi and Dr Jayaditya Purkayastha work in tandem for the conservation of snakes and other reptiles. 

“When we rescue a snake, we tell people what species it is and whether it is venomous or otherwise. People have become more aware of snakes now,” Tamang says, adding, “I normally release a non-venomous snake in the neighbourhood itself but if it is venomous, I release it at a distance.”He was critical of people who release them in the jungle without monitoring whether they are going to get enough to eat. 

“When I rescue a python with the help of forest officials, I release it at a jungle in Rani which has a lot of monkeys, so it does not face a food crisis,” he says.

The list of snakes he has rescued is long – 10 king cobras, over 2,000 monocled cobras, 800 rat snakes, some 150 Burmese pythons, one greater black krait, 253 banded kraits, seven lesser black kraits, five pit vipers and 1,700 copper headed trinkets. 

Rescuing snakes is not easy and Tamang has learnt it the hard way.  “A monocled cobra bit me in 2015. I immediately took a photo of it and drove to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. I recovered after treatment. But very few people have this knowledge that one should go to a hospital immediately after snakebite,” he says. 

He says the first 45-60 minutes after snakebite is very important. If people can reach a hospital within this time, they will not die, he adds. “But people may die even if bitten by a non-venomous snake. Our brain functions the way we want it to. So, we should not panic if bitten by a snake but go to a hospital,” he says.

