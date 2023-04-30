This Telangana school is truly a centre of excellence

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Boys School in Bellampalli in Mancherial, is a Centre of Excellence (CoE) with its students competing with those of corporate schools and getting seats in national-level institutions like Delhi University, IITs, NITs and others.

The State government established the school in 2014-15 for students from Class 5 to SSC. In 2018-19, the school was upgraded to junior college as well as a Centre of Excellence, making it the second CoE in the erstwhile Adilabad district after the one in Adilabad town. Bellampelli CoE has now achieved its own identity at the state level with its students getting seats in national-level institutions.

Remarkable performance

In fact, such is their performance that between the academic year 2019-20 and 2021-22, as many as 100 students have been selected for various national-level institutions for higher education.

This is remarkable considering the fact that 202 students appeared for entrance examination conducted by institutions like Delhi University, IIT, NIT, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) Thiruvananthapuram, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Punjab, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Gwalior, Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) in Kochi and others. Two students got seats in medical college and are now studying MBBS.

In the academic year 2019-20, 63 students wrote the entrance examination for higher education of whom 30 got seats. In 2020-21, another 65 students appeared for the entrance of whom 31 got seats and in 2021-22, 37 of the 74 students who wrote entrance exams got seats. Praveen Chunarkar, a third-year student of the NIT-Trichy, says that initially, he did not expect to get a seat but with the encouragement of his teachers and hard work, he got into the prestigious institution.

Durgam Ranjith is doing engineering in NIT-Warangal. He too says that most of the students never expected to achieve such goals but hard work and dedication helped them. CoE principal Inala Saidullu says that such performance by the students is a matter of pride.

“We identify the abilities and interests of our students and encourage them to work hard in their chosen field. Getting seats in such prestigious institutions is not easy. We also organise special classes and our faculty and students work hard to achieve their goals,” Saidullu said.

He reveals that in the academic year 2022-23, as many as 18 of the 32 students who wrote the entrance exam have got an opportunity to write the IIT advance eligibility test.

