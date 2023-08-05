Girl from Maoist-affected Sukma district secures job in UK Health University

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Grit and determination evolve from a winning mindset that propels people to conquer challenges and accomplish their ambition.

A classic example is Riya Philip, 24, born and brought up at the Maoist stronghold Dornapal in Sukma, about 450 km south of Raipur. She had her initial school education at Dornapal and passed higher secondary from Jagdalpur (Bastar).

There have been success stories scripted by the students on their own bringing laurel to the strife-torn Sukma district but Riya is the first from the region to study and secure a job in London. She and her family braved all odds owing to the monetary deprivation.

His father Sanju, a local school bus driver, recollected his daughter was a diligent student and so gave a free will to opt desired aim as her career. After her schooling, he discussed with Riya about her ambition. “She didn't hesitate to share her dream to be like her grandmother to serve the people in the health area and decided to pursue B Sc (Nursing). We sent her to Bangalore”, the father said.

Many didn't know that to fulfil the dream of her daughter, an impoverished Sanju even mortgaged his home. After completing her nursing course, Riya joined Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She continued her study there after her routine hospital work. Later, she took time off to prepare for the Occupational English Test (OET) for which she returned home to Dornapal.

Earlier an auto driver, Sanju, father of two daughters and a son, struggled financially but never showed vulnerability to support them in their school and further studies.

Riya filled with new learning qualified OET and secured a good job at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Wales in the United Kingdom as a professional nurse at a monthly salary of Rs 1.80 lakh (calculated in Indian currency). She will soon appear for another examination that will nearly double her earned income, her family members said.

“Our grandmother was a role model for the family. The parents cared for our needs and often encouraged us. After getting a job in London, Riya left from Kochi airport on July 26”, said Priya, younger sister of Riya.

RAIPUR: Grit and determination evolve from a winning mindset that propels people to conquer challenges and accomplish their ambition. A classic example is Riya Philip, 24, born and brought up at the Maoist stronghold Dornapal in Sukma, about 450 km south of Raipur. She had her initial school education at Dornapal and passed higher secondary from Jagdalpur (Bastar). There have been success stories scripted by the students on their own bringing laurel to the strife-torn Sukma district but Riya is the first from the region to study and secure a job in London. She and her family braved all odds owing to the monetary deprivation. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); His father Sanju, a local school bus driver, recollected his daughter was a diligent student and so gave a free will to opt desired aim as her career. After her schooling, he discussed with Riya about her ambition. “She didn't hesitate to share her dream to be like her grandmother to serve the people in the health area and decided to pursue B Sc (Nursing). We sent her to Bangalore”, the father said. Many didn't know that to fulfil the dream of her daughter, an impoverished Sanju even mortgaged his home. After completing her nursing course, Riya joined Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She continued her study there after her routine hospital work. Later, she took time off to prepare for the Occupational English Test (OET) for which she returned home to Dornapal. Earlier an auto driver, Sanju, father of two daughters and a son, struggled financially but never showed vulnerability to support them in their school and further studies. Riya filled with new learning qualified OET and secured a good job at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Wales in the United Kingdom as a professional nurse at a monthly salary of Rs 1.80 lakh (calculated in Indian currency). She will soon appear for another examination that will nearly double her earned income, her family members said. “Our grandmother was a role model for the family. The parents cared for our needs and often encouraged us. After getting a job in London, Riya left from Kochi airport on July 26”, said Priya, younger sister of Riya.