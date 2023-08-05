Sowing the seeds for a greener future

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a significant effort to promote environmental consciousness and sustainable practices among the people, over 100 students from 11 schools across Coimbatore district took part in the Save Us campaign, an Express Cares initiative of Express Publication (Madurai) Private Limited.

Express Publications had organised the event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day, at its Coimbatore office. The event was well attended by educators and students.

A workshop was held to raise awareness about nature and environment protection among young generation. The participating students were given seeds, mud and fertilisers and were trained to make seed balls.

A total of 116 students actively participated in the seed ball-making workshop. Over 1,000 seed balls were made by the students in the event. The seed balls were handed over to the students for distribution to friends in their respective schools and roll them away in suitable places for increasing the green cover.

ES Kathir, Chairman, Kathir Group of Institutions, Coimbatore, R Udhayakumar, Principal of Kathir College of Engineering, R Karpagam, Principal of Kathir College of Arts and Science, Gunasekaran & Senthamarai, Proprietors of Lotus nursery, Erode, teachers from various schools and other dignitaries took part.

Speaking on the occasion, Kathir emphasised the significance of providing equal space for plants on earth and shared his concerns also. "I would like to share my admiration for Croatia, a country known for its balance between plants and land usage. It consists of 50% plants and 50% land. Likewise, we would save our country and later the earth. I strongly advise you, children, to cultivate plants and contribute to a healthier environment," he said.

The principal of Kathir College of Arts and Science R Udhayakumar said, "We are very happy to be associated with this event. Involving students in seed ball-making projects leads to environmental consciousness from a young age. It encourages them to value the importance of preserving biodiversity and protecting traditional farming practices. There's a young child who has planted 1 lakh seeds. It is an ambitious effort. I'm hoping any child in this event will grow up the same. The important thing is, firstly, that we have to bring the initiation within us."

Erode Lotus Gardens founders Gunasekaran and Senthamarai said seed ball making is an age-old practice that has gained importance in recent times due to its potential to address the global challenges of food scarcity and climate change. By engaging students in seed ball making, they gain hands-on experience in sustainable planting. They develop a deep understanding of plant biology, which promotes mental wellness, they said.

A student from Saraswathi Ramachandra Vidyalaya said plants need love, sunlight, water, and protection and she will plant seeds near her home as well as her school.

A tutor from Corporation Girls High School, Ramakrishnapuram, said, "When we associate ourselves with nature, we can learn many things. As a practical education, seed ball making involves young children in motor skills, seed saving, and observing nature sources."

