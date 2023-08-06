Home Good News

Accident victim’s parents donate Rs 8L to school

Apart from his philanthropic endeavours, Anna Reddy also works as a representative for the Rekurthi Charitable Lions Eye Hospital.

Published: 06th August 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In order to ensure education for underprivileged students, Kola Anna Reddy and his wife Lavanya, who lost their son Aditya Reddy in a road accident in Karnataka in 2022, decided to contribute to Sri Saraswati Shishu Mandir school in Karimnagar. They donated `8 lakh to the school, which is undergoing construction. The donation was handed over to the school headmaster on Friday.

Anna Reddy and Lavanya, though still coping with the grief of losing their son, were determined to ensure access to education for the underprivileged class students. Their donation aimed to support the school’s development and create opportunities for a better future for those in need.

Apart from his philanthropic endeavours, Anna Reddy also works as a representative for the Rekurthi Charitable Lions Eye Hospital. His primary focus is on promoting eye donations to help those with vision impairments. He has been actively involved in this movement since 2003 in Karimnagar, Warangal, and neighbouring districts.

A civil engineer by profession, Anna Reddy conducts awareness programmes on eye donations and organises eye camps in rural areas to reach as many people as possible. So far, he has collected around 2,500 eyes and motivated around 8,000 individuals to pledge their eyes for donation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
underprivileged donation road accident
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp