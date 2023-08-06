Accident victim’s parents donate Rs 8L to school

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In order to ensure education for underprivileged students, Kola Anna Reddy and his wife Lavanya, who lost their son Aditya Reddy in a road accident in Karnataka in 2022, decided to contribute to Sri Saraswati Shishu Mandir school in Karimnagar. They donated `8 lakh to the school, which is undergoing construction. The donation was handed over to the school headmaster on Friday.

Anna Reddy and Lavanya, though still coping with the grief of losing their son, were determined to ensure access to education for the underprivileged class students. Their donation aimed to support the school’s development and create opportunities for a better future for those in need.

Apart from his philanthropic endeavours, Anna Reddy also works as a representative for the Rekurthi Charitable Lions Eye Hospital. His primary focus is on promoting eye donations to help those with vision impairments. He has been actively involved in this movement since 2003 in Karimnagar, Warangal, and neighbouring districts.

A civil engineer by profession, Anna Reddy conducts awareness programmes on eye donations and organises eye camps in rural areas to reach as many people as possible. So far, he has collected around 2,500 eyes and motivated around 8,000 individuals to pledge their eyes for donation.

