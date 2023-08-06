Home Good News

Distance no bar: Youths flock to Siddipet for half-marathon

The joint efforts of the Police department and runners’ associations have resulted in extensive preparations to ensure the success of the programme.

Published: 06th August 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Nagalakshmi, a 56-year-old doctor, cycled over 100 km from Hyderbad to participate in the half-marathon being held in Siddipet.

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: While many might claim that the youth is only interested in the cardinal sins of sloth and gluttony, the kind of response elicited by the half-marathon, fondly dubbed as “runnietition”, which is set to take place in Siddipet on Sunday, says otherwise. The programme, spearheaded by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, has garnered an overwhelming response from enthusiastic participants, including young men and women from Siddipet district, Hyderabad and other regions. Notably, women above the age of 50 and doctors have also shown great eagerness to be a part of this endeavour.

Dr Nagalakshmi, a dedicated 56-year-old doctor working at the Nature Cure Hospital, cycled all the way from Hyderabad to Siddipet, covering nearly a 100 kilometres, just to join in the half-marathon. The minister lauded her commendable effort, urging everyone to draw inspiration from her unwavering determination.

Another inspiring tale emerged as Srikanth, a young man from Secunderabad, demonstrated his unyielding spirit by running all the way to Siddipet for the event. Such zeal and dedication among the participants reflect the overwhelming enthusiasm surrounding this much-anticipated event, the organisers say.

The joint efforts of the Police department and runners’ associations have resulted in extensive preparations to ensure the success of the programme. The event features races of 5, 10 and 21 kilometres, catering to runners of various levels and abilities. Organisers have suggested an entry fee of Rs 200 for the 5km run, Rs 300 for the 10km run, and Rs 500 for the 21km half-marathon. The latter two races are set to commence from the Government Degree College ground in Siddipet, leading up to the scenic Ranganayak Sagar project, starting at 10 am on Sunday. the 6th of this month.

The allure of the event has drawn participants from various districts across the state, including Medak, Warangal, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Hyderabad. Nearly 400 individuals have already registered by paying the entry fee, and the organizers are fully committed to providing a seamless experience for all participants.

The driving force behind this ambitious initiative is to emphasise the importance of incorporating running and walking into daily routines to safeguard health and well-being, mention organisers. The event will run from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, with an ambulance and water station stationed every two kilometres to ensure the comfort and safety of participants, say officials.

Adding to the excitement, cash prizes await the triumphant runners. The 21K winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000, with Rs 25,000 for the runner-up and Rs 10,000 for the third-place finisher. The 10K winners will secure a first prize of Rs 25,000 and the runner-up will receive Rs 15,000. The 5K winners will be awarded Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 5,000 for the first, second, and third places, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Nagalakshmi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp