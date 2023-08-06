Distance no bar: Youths flock to Siddipet for half-marathon

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: While many might claim that the youth is only interested in the cardinal sins of sloth and gluttony, the kind of response elicited by the half-marathon, fondly dubbed as “runnietition”, which is set to take place in Siddipet on Sunday, says otherwise. The programme, spearheaded by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, has garnered an overwhelming response from enthusiastic participants, including young men and women from Siddipet district, Hyderabad and other regions. Notably, women above the age of 50 and doctors have also shown great eagerness to be a part of this endeavour.

Dr Nagalakshmi, a dedicated 56-year-old doctor working at the Nature Cure Hospital, cycled all the way from Hyderabad to Siddipet, covering nearly a 100 kilometres, just to join in the half-marathon. The minister lauded her commendable effort, urging everyone to draw inspiration from her unwavering determination.

Another inspiring tale emerged as Srikanth, a young man from Secunderabad, demonstrated his unyielding spirit by running all the way to Siddipet for the event. Such zeal and dedication among the participants reflect the overwhelming enthusiasm surrounding this much-anticipated event, the organisers say.

The joint efforts of the Police department and runners’ associations have resulted in extensive preparations to ensure the success of the programme. The event features races of 5, 10 and 21 kilometres, catering to runners of various levels and abilities. Organisers have suggested an entry fee of Rs 200 for the 5km run, Rs 300 for the 10km run, and Rs 500 for the 21km half-marathon. The latter two races are set to commence from the Government Degree College ground in Siddipet, leading up to the scenic Ranganayak Sagar project, starting at 10 am on Sunday. the 6th of this month.

The allure of the event has drawn participants from various districts across the state, including Medak, Warangal, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Hyderabad. Nearly 400 individuals have already registered by paying the entry fee, and the organizers are fully committed to providing a seamless experience for all participants.

The driving force behind this ambitious initiative is to emphasise the importance of incorporating running and walking into daily routines to safeguard health and well-being, mention organisers. The event will run from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, with an ambulance and water station stationed every two kilometres to ensure the comfort and safety of participants, say officials.

Adding to the excitement, cash prizes await the triumphant runners. The 21K winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000, with Rs 25,000 for the runner-up and Rs 10,000 for the third-place finisher. The 10K winners will secure a first prize of Rs 25,000 and the runner-up will receive Rs 15,000. The 5K winners will be awarded Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 5,000 for the first, second, and third places, respectively.

