Fruit-istic: Converting a horticulture farm into a horti-tourism hub

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A research centre might be able to churn out ideas but it requires the support and involvement of the people. When the world is looking for options to reduce pollution and inject greener elements into daily lives, converting a horticulture farm into a horti-tourism hub could be a significant jump. The government-run horticulture farm, which is also a training institute and manure-making unit at Shedegali village in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi, will soon be transformed into a horti-tourism centre which will be a first for Karnataka.

The initiative will be spearheaded by Mahantesh Murgod, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Belagavi, and a project report has already been sent for approval.

The Shedegali Horticulture Farm is known for its varied and rare species of trees. At its research centre, over 30 species of fruits are grown. The saplings are sourced from around the world, and studied. Experts then carry out experiments and if they are successful, the saplings are propagated at a nursery on the Farm’s premises.

The horticulture department also creates awareness among farmers about such fruit trees. Department experts encourage them to grow these trees as the produce is likely to get a good price. Since farmers may not be familiar with the techniques to grow these trees, the Farm conducts training classes and also sells these saplings to them at very low prices.

Horticulture Department Assistant Director Rajkumar D Takale, who took charge of the Farm two years ago, has brought in changes at the Farm, focusing on offering better livelihood options to farmers. He said the Shedegali Farm, through its new initiatives, will work towards the overall development of farmers. He told The New Sunday Express that the fruit trees being grown at the Farm also have medicinal properties. But, he said, farmers in the region are used to cultivating paddy, sugarcane, vegetables and cashew like their forefathers did. They reject crop diversification as they lack knowledge and as a result, struggle financially, he added.

Senior Assistant Director, Horticulture Department, Belagavi, Kirankumar Upale said the Shedegali Farm can help farmers grow economically that will eventually lead to a prosperous nation. The Farm is undertaking research and development and is sharing knowledge with farmers, he said.

Takale said Atocarpus Altilis, Synsepaium Dulciticum, Pouteria Campechiana, Syzygium Jambos (Agueum), Macadamia integrifolia, Dimocarpus Longan and even different kinds of apples are cultivated at the farm.

Enumerating the medicinal qualities of some of the fruits, Takale said jamun is good for diabetic patients as it produces haemoglobin and mitigates digestive ailments. But few know that white jamun can control cholesterol levels, he added.

The farm also has its own unit to produce vermicompost, which is offered to farmers at reasonable rates. The Farm also researches and produces honey. “We have been encouraging farmers to take up apiculture,” he said.

