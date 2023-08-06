Home Good News

Making kids nature-conscious

This school promotes a plastic-free environment and tree planting 

Published: 06th August 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

About 250 students who are studying here following plastic guidelines very strictly.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy 
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: While children are often hailed as the one last hope for the future of humankind, the time to act is now, say climate scientists. The utopian amalgamation of this is at the Smartkidz Patashala in Balaji Nagar of Khammam. Established 11 years ago, this educational institution has made remarkable strides in promoting a plastic-free environment and fostering a culture of tree planting among its students.

With a firm belief in the hazards of plastic usage, the school management has placed utmost importance on banning plastic and instilling this awareness in their students. The staff is actively involved in educating the students about the long-term dangers of junk food consumption and advocating for healthier lifestyle choices.

Under the guidance of the school management, the students are encouraged to embrace the significance of tree planting with the motto “Plant Tree-Save Life”. In collaboration with their teachers, the students have planted hundreds of trees in and around the school premises, symbolising their commitment to environmental preservation.

The dedication of Smart Kidz Patashala extends beyond creating awareness; they have taken concrete actions to enforce a plastic-free environment within the school. The management takes pride in distributing jute bags to both students and their parents, an initiative they have been practising for the last five years. This gesture not only helps curb plastic usage but also supports women’s self-help groups as they purchase the jute bags from them.

Parents and locals alike commend the school’s efforts in nurturing environmentally responsible citizens for the future. K Somasekhar, a parent, expressed his admiration, saying, “I have never seen any school management so devoted to banning plastic and promoting tree planting. Their commitment influenced my decision to enroll my second son in this school.”

Another parent, N Usharani, lauded the school for imparting valuable lessons to students about tree planting and responsible plastic usage, emphasising that these aspects are often neglected in society.
The school staff ensures that students actively participate in cultural activities where they explain the significance of the plastic ban and tree planting, fostering a sense of responsibility and ownership in the young minds.

Expressing  his vision for Smart Kidz Patashala, Chintanippu Krishna Chaitanya, the school secretary and correspondent, says, “Our aim is to mould our students into exemplary citizens of the future, and we are committed to making a difference in every aspect of their lives.” “We do not seek recognition or awards from anyone. Our focus lies solely on achieving our goal and creating a better world for the generations to come,” Chaitanya humbly remarks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smartkidz Patashala Plant Tree-Save Life Plastic free
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp