Making kids nature-conscious

KHAMMAM: While children are often hailed as the one last hope for the future of humankind, the time to act is now, say climate scientists. The utopian amalgamation of this is at the Smartkidz Patashala in Balaji Nagar of Khammam. Established 11 years ago, this educational institution has made remarkable strides in promoting a plastic-free environment and fostering a culture of tree planting among its students.

With a firm belief in the hazards of plastic usage, the school management has placed utmost importance on banning plastic and instilling this awareness in their students. The staff is actively involved in educating the students about the long-term dangers of junk food consumption and advocating for healthier lifestyle choices.

Under the guidance of the school management, the students are encouraged to embrace the significance of tree planting with the motto “Plant Tree-Save Life”. In collaboration with their teachers, the students have planted hundreds of trees in and around the school premises, symbolising their commitment to environmental preservation.

The dedication of Smart Kidz Patashala extends beyond creating awareness; they have taken concrete actions to enforce a plastic-free environment within the school. The management takes pride in distributing jute bags to both students and their parents, an initiative they have been practising for the last five years. This gesture not only helps curb plastic usage but also supports women’s self-help groups as they purchase the jute bags from them.

Parents and locals alike commend the school’s efforts in nurturing environmentally responsible citizens for the future. K Somasekhar, a parent, expressed his admiration, saying, “I have never seen any school management so devoted to banning plastic and promoting tree planting. Their commitment influenced my decision to enroll my second son in this school.”

Another parent, N Usharani, lauded the school for imparting valuable lessons to students about tree planting and responsible plastic usage, emphasising that these aspects are often neglected in society.

The school staff ensures that students actively participate in cultural activities where they explain the significance of the plastic ban and tree planting, fostering a sense of responsibility and ownership in the young minds.

Expressing his vision for Smart Kidz Patashala, Chintanippu Krishna Chaitanya, the school secretary and correspondent, says, “Our aim is to mould our students into exemplary citizens of the future, and we are committed to making a difference in every aspect of their lives.” “We do not seek recognition or awards from anyone. Our focus lies solely on achieving our goal and creating a better world for the generations to come,” Chaitanya humbly remarks.

