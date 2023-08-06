Multi-faceted researcher contributes a lot to language, theatre

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: Chintakunta Siva Reddy, a research assistant at the CP Brown Research Centre for Languages, is a multi-faceted personality. A native of Sogalapalli village in Pendlimarri Mandal, Siva Reddy completed his matriculation at Vempalle Zilla Parishad High School. He obtained a PG degree from Sri Venkateswara Vedanta Vardhini Sanskrit College in Hyderabad in 2006. Later, he finished his MA in Telugu through distance education.

He got a doctorate from the Oriental Research Institute of Sri Venkateswara University for his thesis on Sanskrit literature. He also completed his Bachelor of Library Science, Master of Library Science and PG Diploma in Arts from Yogi Vemana University. Siva Reddy joined as a research assistant in the CP Brown Research Centre for Languages in 2007. Since then, he has organised many literary meets with renowned poets, writers and Sahitya Akademi winners, including Rachapalem Chandrasekhar Reddy, Kethu Viswanatha Reddy, Janamaddi Hanumath Sastri, Satyagni, Katta Narasimhulu and Shashi Sri. He also participated as a panel member in several All India Radio programmes.

Siva Reddy collected several manuscripts from donors to preserve them for posterity. He published nearly 10 books and played a pivotal role in digitalising manuscripts and making them available for future generations. He also authored five books, which include Kadapalo CP Brown, Kadapa Bhasha, Rayalaseema Bhasha and Yasa, Kadapa Zillalo Devalayalu and Kadapa Zilla Vignana Deepika. Three other books by Siva Reddy are ready for publication. They are Rayalaseema Samethalu, Pushpagiri Temple History and Kadapa Kattameda Kathalu.

Rayalaseema Bhasha and Yasa have got the attention of NRIs belonging to Rayalaseema. The dialect dictionary contains nearly 3,000 colloquial words from Rayalaseema. Jr NTR starrer Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava contains dialogues in the Rayalaseema dialect from his book. Kadapa Zilla Vignana Deepika had won the AP Tourism Research Excellence Award. Siva Reddy is also playing a pivotal role in explaining the rich history of manuscripts, coins belonging Nawab era and other ancient books authored by poets to visitors at the research centre.

The 40-year-old is also an eminent theatre artiste and won acclaim for the roles played. He has published more than 100 articles in various literary publications, performed four Avadhanams and won 26 awards, including the Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu award.

“I want to contribute more to literature and theatre art in the future,” he asserted. Siva Reddy is of the view that the present-day youth should be more productive without wasting their valuable time and be useful to society. “I am ready to offer my help and advice to the young generation to excel in literature and theatre art, besides striving for the social cause,” Siva Reddy added.

