Pine trees and women empowerment 

Turning the  locally available pine leaf into a driver of change is the first of many wins of  Manju Shah. Her ‘pirul’-made crafts now weave stories of self-help for many women, writes Narendra Sethi

Published: 06th August 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Manju Shah, widely known as the ‘Pirul Woman' has made the pine tree an integral friend of many women in their self-help story.

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

UTTARAKHAND: Manju Shah, who lost her father at a young age of nine and then achieved went on to be successful with her hard work and intelligence, needs no introduction in the field of women self-help and handicraft. Widely known as the ‘Pirul Woman’, she has made the pine tree – considered an adverse for air pollution in the hills – an integral friend of many women in their self-help story. 

Handicrafts items made from pine leaves (pirul) have become a source of employment for women in Uttarakhand today. Collecting pirul and melding various handicrafts from them, such as baskets, table mates, rakhis, decorative items and bouquets, Manju’s small venture has had a big social impact on Uttarakhand. 

“I train woman to make handicrafts from pirul,” Manju said, adding, “Geeta Pant of Bhikiyasain made a profit by making Pirul Rakhis worth Rs 10,000 last Raksha Bandhan.  While Anju from Shimla took online training through Google Meet, Megha Shah (who has an ear impairment) also began earning after learning with us.”

Today, under Manju’s guidance, 45 self-help groups and 2,000-odd unemployed women receive training to show the way to self-employment. Her story of reaching this stage of success was no cakewalk. Originally from Pithouni (Almora), Manju was born in Ason, Kapkot tehsil, Bageshwar. When she was only 9 years old, her father Kishan Singh Rautela, who was the principal of the Government Inter College Ason, died. 

Her mother Devki, however, never went to school for her to find a decent job, and the family including four siblings were left to fend for themselves. 

As the realities of life turned into adversities, the mother had to take up a job as a peon at the college where her husband was the principal. It was a very painful time for the children, especially Manju.

Narrating her struggle in life, Manju told this newspaper, “After the death of our father, the mantra that we adopted was to reduce our needs and to never take a loan. This formula helped us get out of this difficult time.”

Manju took her first footstep as an entrepreneur when she opened a poultry and silkworm farming unit to support her mother. Manju, who has 30 years of experience in working with the local community – at the age of 39. 

“I have spent my childhood in extreme deprivation. All through I wanted to give an opportunity to orphan and elderly women,” Manju said.

Today, Manju Shah wishes to credit countless people for her endeavours. She went on to give a shout-out few among them. “My inspiration is my brother Kailash Gadia, Director of Jan Shikshan Sansthan Dr Jitendra Tiwari, Dr Vinita Chaudhary, renowned writer Ashok Pandey, Gaurishankar Kandpal, ICR Pantnagar scientist Dr Rajendra Padaliya, journalist Vipin Pujari,” she said.

“There are many personalities like Dimri, Arjun Singh Rawat, from whom I have always received moral support, directly and indirectly,” she added.

