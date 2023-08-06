She saves snakes, shatters myths

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: A young gem, about whom nobody had ever spoken before, emerged from a crowd of onlookers, busting myths that had been slithering around for a while. “Don’t kill the cobra,” Vedhapriya Ganesan, who was then studying in Class 11, told the group of residents, equipped with sticks, gathered around her. She bent forward and rescued the snake lying motionless under the table in front.

It was a day of pride and reckoning for the residents of Maduravoyal. No more did they harm snakes. They found in Vedhapriya a young and promising conservationist who had the will power to walk the mile to rescue stranded snakes.

Eight years later, Vedhapriya, chief coordinator and wildlife rehabilitator at the Western Ghats Wildlife Conservation Trust, recalls her tryst with venomous twists over the years. Her unrelenting efforts have led to the rescue and rehabilitation of over 8,000 snakes and wildlife species from across Chennai, Coimbatore, Pollachi, and Madurai. She credits the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Safety Rescue Department for this incredible feat.

In a field dominated by men, Vedhapriya stands tall as the only professional female snake rescuer from a non-tribal community in Tamil Nadu. Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women.

Once she had her credibility established, a deluge of phone calls seeking help to rescue stranded snakes began to swarm over her. The rescued snakes are handed over to the forest department or released in to dense green forest areas. Vedhapriya and her team are also engaged in activities to protect wildlife, including rescue operations to save black kites, snakes, monkeys, deer, elephants, etc. She rescued and released all the creatures equally in a proper safe manner with officials’ support.

She has actively created and conducted over 4,000 awareness programmes on snakes and wildlife and delivered several lectures on wildlife conservation. Her range of expertise comprises human-animal conflict resolution, snakebite and first-aid management training, wildlife and domestic rescue and tactical handling training, fire and safety rescue training, and management training.

The most noteworthy feathers on her cap include her tryst with four most venomous snakes in India — Spectacled Cobra, Common Krait, Russell’s Viper, and the Saw—Scaled Viper. Most snakebite incidents in India get reported from rural areas. Most bites happen at night, and they are common during the rainy season.

Snake venom is toxic and injected into the target through a fang or stringer. “Venom is a vital means of self-defence for snake —not a weapon posing a threat to humans. Understanding this fact is crucial in dispelling myths about snakes,” says Vedhapriya.

She envisions creating awareness about snake safety for posterity. “Our love for wildlife and domestic animals may superpose on snakes. On closer observation we could find beauty in texture of snakes... grandeur in its movements,” she adds. She received the Best Daughter of Forest Award (2023-24) presented by the Rotaract Club of SIIMS, Pollachi. (People can call the Forest Department at 044-22200335 and Vedhapriya at 9940540921 to seek help to rescue wild animals)

(Edited by Jacob B Jacob)

VELLORE: A young gem, about whom nobody had ever spoken before, emerged from a crowd of onlookers, busting myths that had been slithering around for a while. “Don’t kill the cobra,” Vedhapriya Ganesan, who was then studying in Class 11, told the group of residents, equipped with sticks, gathered around her. She bent forward and rescued the snake lying motionless under the table in front. It was a day of pride and reckoning for the residents of Maduravoyal. No more did they harm snakes. They found in Vedhapriya a young and promising conservationist who had the will power to walk the mile to rescue stranded snakes. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Eight years later, Vedhapriya, chief coordinator and wildlife rehabilitator at the Western Ghats Wildlife Conservation Trust, recalls her tryst with venomous twists over the years. Her unrelenting efforts have led to the rescue and rehabilitation of over 8,000 snakes and wildlife species from across Chennai, Coimbatore, Pollachi, and Madurai. She credits the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Safety Rescue Department for this incredible feat. In a field dominated by men, Vedhapriya stands tall as the only professional female snake rescuer from a non-tribal community in Tamil Nadu. Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women. Once she had her credibility established, a deluge of phone calls seeking help to rescue stranded snakes began to swarm over her. The rescued snakes are handed over to the forest department or released in to dense green forest areas. Vedhapriya and her team are also engaged in activities to protect wildlife, including rescue operations to save black kites, snakes, monkeys, deer, elephants, etc. She rescued and released all the creatures equally in a proper safe manner with officials’ support. She has actively created and conducted over 4,000 awareness programmes on snakes and wildlife and delivered several lectures on wildlife conservation. Her range of expertise comprises human-animal conflict resolution, snakebite and first-aid management training, wildlife and domestic rescue and tactical handling training, fire and safety rescue training, and management training. The most noteworthy feathers on her cap include her tryst with four most venomous snakes in India — Spectacled Cobra, Common Krait, Russell’s Viper, and the Saw—Scaled Viper. Most snakebite incidents in India get reported from rural areas. Most bites happen at night, and they are common during the rainy season. Snake venom is toxic and injected into the target through a fang or stringer. “Venom is a vital means of self-defence for snake —not a weapon posing a threat to humans. Understanding this fact is crucial in dispelling myths about snakes,” says Vedhapriya. She envisions creating awareness about snake safety for posterity. “Our love for wildlife and domestic animals may superpose on snakes. On closer observation we could find beauty in texture of snakes... grandeur in its movements,” she adds. She received the Best Daughter of Forest Award (2023-24) presented by the Rotaract Club of SIIMS, Pollachi. (People can call the Forest Department at 044-22200335 and Vedhapriya at 9940540921 to seek help to rescue wild animals) (Edited by Jacob B Jacob)