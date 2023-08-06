This school shines sans glitz

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: If anyone were to judge the government school in Perambalur’s Kothavasal village, they would dismiss it as any other panchayat school. Its teal-coloured non-silky walls and dark green pillars, windows with normal iron railings that seem to welcome nature with open arms, and school kids prancing in their cream-striped school uniforms give exactly similar vibes.

But when you go beyond this facade of a school for school’s sake, one would discover that the school in Kothavasal is probably as able and equipped as any school from a Karan Johar film; just sans the glitz and glamour. This government school was felicitated with the Innovative School Award in 2018 and was declared the Best School in 2020.

With holistic learning at its core, the middle school that houses 286 students across Classes 1 to 8 churns out five to 10 students, every year, who qualify the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship. Apart from this, the students here are also engaged in organic farming, and grow their own produce on a 50-cent land in the school premises that is then used for noon meals. Broad beans, cluster beans, drumstick, eggplant, ladies’ finger, pumpkin, ridge gourd, pointed gourd, bananas, and different types of leafy vegetables feature as options. The extra produce, TNIE learns, is distributed among students.

The only point of commonality between this school in Kothavasal and any Karan Johar film is the journey of the characters. The school’s inception dates to 1958. Although for half a century, it played a side role in its own film, with only 90 to 95 students enrolled while the rest attended private schools, the institute was catapulted to the lead role only in 2017. To address the alarming rate of withdrawal of students, the teachers introduced a computer class in association with Bharathidasan University. For this, 55 computers and four projectors were set up. Terms like office automation, animation, and web designing - taught by faculty at AJ Skill Development - got incorporated into the daily vocabulary of the schoolkids, thereby, keeping them on a par with private education.

English teacher, S Elavalagan, tells TNIE that they are the first government school in the state to have a computer class in association with a university. “As students focus only on academics, they become weak in other activities. So, we decided to focus on extra activities and joined Bharathidasan University and brought a certified computer class. It helps students to get a job offer after college,” adds Elavalagan, who also conducts handwriting classes.

Subsequently, a mathematics lab was set up in 2018, and classes were conducted by ALTIS Foundation. In 2020, a dining hall worth Rs 20 lakh was constructed. In 2022, an indoor stadium was built at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. It is noteworthy that the hall, auditorium, computers and projectors were sponsored not only by teachers, but alumni, parents, and NGO’s. In addition, they conduct classes for judo, silambam, gymnastics, carrom, chess, Bharatanatyam, folk and western dance on Saturdays. Elavalagan attributes the success of the school to the district administration, teachers, and parents. The upskilling of the school has resulted in the increase in footfall every year. Kids from as many as 10 villages, including Thenur, Kovilpalayam, Puduvettakudi, Kolapadi and Thungapuram come to this school.

D Nila from Thungapuram, a Class 5 student of the school, says, “Till last year, I studied in another school near my village. I joined Kothavasal school this year because of its excellent education and all other activities. Now I participate in things even beyond education. The bond between students and teachers is also very good.”Nila travels nearly 10km every day since her school is away.

(Edited by Shrija Ganguly)

