In heartwarming gesture, Kerala priest comes to 49-year-old man's rescue by donating kidney

Determined to make a difference, Fr. George obtained the necessary permissions from the Thalassery Diocese and approached Jojomon's family to extend the lifeline.

Fr. George meets Jojomon before being discharged. Also seen are Rajagiri Hospital Administration Director Fr.Joy Kilikunnel, Dr Jose Thomas and Dr Balagopal Nair. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a display of compassion and humanity, Fr. Dr. George Pazheparampil, a priest of the Thalassery Diocese, made a selfless and life-changing decision by donating his kidney to Jojomon PM (49), a native of Konnakkad in Kasaragod, who was facing the dire consequences of failing kidneys due to diabetes.

The story unfolded at the Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva, where a successful kidney transplant surgery took place on July 28.

Fr George (36), affectionately known as Vakkachan, learnt of Jojomon's critical condition through a WhatsApp group comprising priests of the Thalassery Diocese. Jojomon used to run a Akshaya Kendra in Konnakkad, Kasaragod, when his kidney functions started to deteriorate due to diabetes.

Jojomon had been surviving with the aid of dialysis, which he was having three times a week. But he was advised by doctors that there was no other option but a kidney transplant. Knowing his medical and financial condition, the vicar of Konnakkad Church, Fr Jobin George, and Balal Panchayath member Bincy formed a committee to source funds for Jojomon’s treatment. Jojomon’s wife agreed to donate her kidney, but unfortunately, it didn’t match.

This is when Fr. George, the vicar of Kallar Infant Jesus Church under Thalassery Diocese, despite his limited knowledge about kidney donation, expressed his heartfelt willingness to come to Jojomon's rescue. Determined to make a difference, he obtained the necessary permissions from the Thalassery Diocese and approached Jojomon's family to extend the lifeline.

The turning point arrived on July 21, when Fr. George and Jojomon were admitted to Rajagiri Hospital. Under the expert care of Dr. Jose Thomas, a distinguished kidney specialist, and a skilled transplant medical team comprising Dr. Balagopal Nair, Dr. Sneha P Simon, Dr. Appu Jose, Dr. Sachin George, and Dr. Shalini Ramakrishmanan of the Anaesthesia Department, the transplant surgery was skillfully performed, marking a significant milestone in both Fr. George and Jojomon's lives.

After a week-long hospital stay, Fr. George was discharged, leaving behind a heartwarming bond with Jojomon and his family.

The Director - Administration of Rajagiri Hospital, Fr. Joy Kilikunnel CMI, aptly described Fr. George as a "rainbow" that brought light to Jojomon's life, saying Fr. George's humble response emphasised his genuine love and concern for his fellow human beings.

