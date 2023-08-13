19-year-old’s indomitable spirit shines bright in the realm of Bharatanatyam

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a world where dreams often face the harsh reality of circumstances, the story of 19-year-old Ravada Prathyusha is a testament to the power of determination, passion, and unwavering support. Hailing from the quaint village of Chintalapet in Amadalavalasa mandal of Srikakulam district, Prathyusha’s journey from an underprivileged background to becoming a shining star in the realm of Bharatanatyam is both inspiring and heartwarming.

As Prathyusha’s skills blossomed and her dedication deepened, she embarked on a journey of performances that transcended geographical boundaries. From Tirumala Tirupati to Chinna Tirupati, from Shirdi to the cultural heart of Kerala, her graceful performances resonated with audiences far and wide. Her commitment and respect for her guru led her to not only become proficient in Bharatanatyam but also embody the essence of a true disciple.

Prathyusha’s remarkable journey of resilience, determination, and artistic excellence recently earned her accolades from unexpected quarters. The AP Housing Corporation honoured her as the Best Dancer of 2023. Furthermore, the Union Ministry of Culture recognized her as the Best Dancer in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, solidifying her status as an exceptional talent in the classical dance arena.

Supported by her parents, Chinna Rao and Renuka, who worked as daily labourers, at the tender age of 9, Prathyusha’s tryst with Bharatanatyam began, guided by the hands of Josyula Sriramachandra Murthy. Her innate talent and dedication were evident from the start, as she not only embraced the classical dance techniques with zeal but also graced the stage in her first year, performing at the revered Ankamma Talli Temple in Ramavarappadu in Vijayawada.

However, life had a different plan for Prathyusha, as her mother’s illness forced her to momentarily bid goodbye to her beloved art. Yet, even in the phase of adversity, Prathyusha’s spirit remained unbroken. She embraced the responsibilities of her family, putting her aspirations on hold. Throughout her academic journey, she maintained an exceptional academic record, becoming one of the top scorers at Nidamanuru Zilla Parishad High School.

With her mother’s health showing signs of improvement, Prathyusha’s dreams were reignited. Sponsorship from the Thatavarti Suryanarayana Charitable Trust allowed her to pursue her Intermediate education, where she emerged as one of the toppers with a score of 939 out of 1,000 marks in the MPC stream. Her academic excellence earned her a seat in the prestigious SRR & CVR College, where she pursued her Degree, and all her educational fees were graciously covered by the Thatavarti Suryanarayana Charitable Trust.

Yet, a serendipitous encounter during her first year of college became a turning point that would shape Prathyusha’s destiny. Her dance teacher, Josyula Sriramachandra Murthy, spotted her at an internet centre, igniting a spark of reminiscence. With a gesture of compassion, Murthy welcomed Prathyusha back into the world of dance, offering her free training that would redefine her journey.

Speaking to TNIE, Pratusha said that her classical dance teacher Sriramachandra Murthy has given her a new life and her aunt Perala Chandrakala and maternal uncle Kornu Rama Rao played pivotal roles in bolstering her both mentally and financially.

Centre recognises young girl as best dancer

