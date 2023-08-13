Amma Foundation: A helping hand to poor, needy in Ongole

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Amma Foundation of Giddalur has been extending help to the poor and needy for the last four years in various ways. Boneni Venkateswarlu, P Sudhakar and seven other educated youths founded the voluntary organisation with a service motto.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the foundation supported the poor people of Giddalur and surrounding villages by providing food, medicines, face masks, sanitizer and other material free of cost. It also provided free food to nearly 600 families for more than one month with the donations of foundation members.

“There are around 400 members in our Amma Foundation WhatsApp group. About 50 members are regular donors. We organise various service activities with the donations of members. Now, we are planning to focus on creating awareness among students about the conservation of ecology and wildlife by organising various programmes in educational institutions,” said Sudhakar, treasurer of the foundation.

The foundation also organises blood donation camps as part of its service activities to offer the elixir of life to needy patients during medical emergencies. As an endeavour to promote school education, the foundation used to pay the fees of poor students, besides providing them with books and stationery. To make the physically challenged self-reliant, the foundation has also provided tricycles and aids.

“We have solved the drinking water problem at Nagireddy Palli in Thaticherla panchayat of Racherla mandal by sinking three borewells at a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh. In the coming days, we are planning to focus more on welfare of children and women,” said Venkateswarlu, chairman of Amma Foundation.

Venkateswarlu, an ITI diploma holder, hailing from Hasanapuram in Komarolu mandal, started his service activities by supporting the school education of a few children in the village initially. Later, Sudhakar and others joined him in organising service activities through the foundation. Later, support had started pouring in from several quarters, resulting in expansion of the Foundation.

ONGOLE: Amma Foundation of Giddalur has been extending help to the poor and needy for the last four years in various ways. Boneni Venkateswarlu, P Sudhakar and seven other educated youths founded the voluntary organisation with a service motto. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the foundation supported the poor people of Giddalur and surrounding villages by providing food, medicines, face masks, sanitizer and other material free of cost. It also provided free food to nearly 600 families for more than one month with the donations of foundation members. “There are around 400 members in our Amma Foundation WhatsApp group. About 50 members are regular donors. We organise various service activities with the donations of members. Now, we are planning to focus on creating awareness among students about the conservation of ecology and wildlife by organising various programmes in educational institutions,” said Sudhakar, treasurer of the foundation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The foundation also organises blood donation camps as part of its service activities to offer the elixir of life to needy patients during medical emergencies. As an endeavour to promote school education, the foundation used to pay the fees of poor students, besides providing them with books and stationery. To make the physically challenged self-reliant, the foundation has also provided tricycles and aids. “We have solved the drinking water problem at Nagireddy Palli in Thaticherla panchayat of Racherla mandal by sinking three borewells at a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh. In the coming days, we are planning to focus more on welfare of children and women,” said Venkateswarlu, chairman of Amma Foundation. Venkateswarlu, an ITI diploma holder, hailing from Hasanapuram in Komarolu mandal, started his service activities by supporting the school education of a few children in the village initially. Later, Sudhakar and others joined him in organising service activities through the foundation. Later, support had started pouring in from several quarters, resulting in expansion of the Foundation.