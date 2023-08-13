Breaking records for a sustainable future

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: As the urgency for sustainable water management intensifies, Nirmal district in Telangana has taken an extraordinary leap towards a greener and water-conscious future. The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) of Nirmal District has set an unparalleled example by constructing almost 6,000 rainwater rooftop harvesting structures in just one day.

This has earned them a spot in the esteemed Limca Book of World Records, positioning them as trailblazers in the realm of rainwater harvesting and environmental stewardship.

Under the leadership of DRDA Project Officer Kothapalli Vijayalaxmi, Nirmal District achieved this feat with collective efforts from multiple departments, including Mandal Parishad Development Officers, Mandal Panchayat Officers, Indira Kranthi Patham, Integrated Child Development Services and other workers.

Their unified commitment to the cause facilitated the installation of a staggering 5,940 rooftop rain harvesting-cum-magic soak pit structures across all 396 gram panchayats in the district.

Speaking to TNIE, Vijayalaxmi mentions that they took on the initiative as they wanted to break the record of 675 pits earlier set by Dindigul in Tamil Nadu. District Collector K Varun Reddy played a pivotal role in driving the project forward.

He collaborated with Vijayalaxmi to strategise and implement the construction of 5,000 pits in one day. Drawing upon the successful model from Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul, the team had set an initial goal of 1,200 pits.

However, to meet the Limca Book of Records’ requirements, they dedicatedly worked towards achieving 4,000 pits in a single day.

To ensure smooth execution, the officials meticulously planned and formed 396 teams comprising representatives from all related departments. The raw material was arranged two days before the commencement of the project.

On July 27, the teams worked diligently from morning till evening to complete the construction of 5,000 pits successfully.

Every step of the process was recorded. The cost of each pit depends on its structure and pipe length, making it an economical and practical solution for water conservation, Vijayalaxmi says.

The magic soak pits, both individual and community-based, including government offices, have proven to be essential in preventing flooding during the rainy season while providing a reliable water source during the summers.

The pits, strategically distributed across the rural landscape, significantly contribute to sustainable water management and water availability, says Vijayalaxmi.

