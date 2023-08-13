Crisscrossing  India to glorify Kuchipudi

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Embarking on a cultural journey to propagate the greatness of Kuchipudi, which is indigenous to Andhra Pradesh, a group of enthusiastic artistes from Rajamahendravaram have packed their bags to perform the ancient art form at popular temples in 22 states.

The 63-day Sampurna Bharata Yatra programme, jointly being organised by Sri Radhakrishna Kalakshetra and Sri Radhakrishna Trust, began from Ainavilli pilgrim centre in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district on August 11 and reached Mahanandi in Nandyal district. Inaugurated by East Godavari Collector K Madhavi Latha, the group will travel an extent of 16,000 km.

Representing Sri Radhakrishna Kalakshetra, GB Narayana has been playing a pivotal role in keeping the artform alive in Andhra Pradesh. With its 40-year history, the foundation has dedicated itself to preserve Indian classical music and dance, and through its performances, it has become an embodiment of excellence and serves as an ambassador for these art forms.

Located on the banks of Godavari river in Dowleswaram, Sri Radhakrishna Kalakshetra also offers free education, ensuring the continuity of the age-old tradition and so far over 600 Kuchipudi artistes were trained for the past two decades in the institute.

Recently, the foundation achieved a remarkable feat by performing a Kuchipudi rendition of Hanuman Chalisa for 108 times lasting over 14 hours. This accomplishment has earned them five world records, solidifying their pioneering status.

Stating that the marathon event is designed with the objective of familiarising rich Indian tradition and cultural heritage to the younger generation, GB Narayana said, “Promoting Sanatana Dharma is our duty”, and claimed that the mission has the blessings from Kanchi and Sringeri Peethams.

“Kuchipudi is of late preferred choice for parents to encourage their children. Parents, who want their children to perform at temples of their choice in any of the 22 states, to be covered under the tour, can directly arrive to participate in the performances,” he informed. Central ministers hailing from respective states would be kept informed about the itinerary so that those interested would witness the performances and encourage the dancers, Narayana added.

He further urged the State and Central governments to provide support to this programme by launching initiatives to promote the traditional dance form. He also informed that the journey would cover a total of 85 temples across India in 63 days.

“We often say that our culture is rooted in our spirituality and sanatana dharma but somehow we feel shy about mentioning spirituality which is devoid of soul. When we talk about temples and classic art forms, we should never forget that these are expressions of the divine. That is why our classical dances are devotional in nature unlike modern music,” said G Uma Jayasree, wife of Narayana.

She said that Kuchipudi artists G Lakshmi Deepika, B Sruthi, Harshitha Amrut, Bhavita, Ch Jyothi, A Mounika, Lalita Sougandhini and Anjum are taking part in the Sampurna Bharata yatra.“Our classical dance and music are beautiful expressions rooted in the search for the divine. That is what defines this country called ‘Bharath’, which has manifested in our day-to-day life and lives in our souls. It is a great service to humanity. Dance is not a mere source of entertainment or a sensory delight, but it is the medium to connect with the divine,” Jayasree added.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Embarking on a cultural journey to propagate the greatness of Kuchipudi, which is indigenous to Andhra Pradesh, a group of enthusiastic artistes from Rajamahendravaram have packed their bags to perform the ancient art form at popular temples in 22 states. The 63-day Sampurna Bharata Yatra programme, jointly being organised by Sri Radhakrishna Kalakshetra and Sri Radhakrishna Trust, began from Ainavilli pilgrim centre in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district on August 11 and reached Mahanandi in Nandyal district. Inaugurated by East Godavari Collector K Madhavi Latha, the group will travel an extent of 16,000 km. Representing Sri Radhakrishna Kalakshetra, GB Narayana has been playing a pivotal role in keeping the artform alive in Andhra Pradesh. With its 40-year history, the foundation has dedicated itself to preserve Indian classical music and dance, and through its performances, it has become an embodiment of excellence and serves as an ambassador for these art forms.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Located on the banks of Godavari river in Dowleswaram, Sri Radhakrishna Kalakshetra also offers free education, ensuring the continuity of the age-old tradition and so far over 600 Kuchipudi artistes were trained for the past two decades in the institute. Recently, the foundation achieved a remarkable feat by performing a Kuchipudi rendition of Hanuman Chalisa for 108 times lasting over 14 hours. This accomplishment has earned them five world records, solidifying their pioneering status. Stating that the marathon event is designed with the objective of familiarising rich Indian tradition and cultural heritage to the younger generation, GB Narayana said, “Promoting Sanatana Dharma is our duty”, and claimed that the mission has the blessings from Kanchi and Sringeri Peethams. “Kuchipudi is of late preferred choice for parents to encourage their children. Parents, who want their children to perform at temples of their choice in any of the 22 states, to be covered under the tour, can directly arrive to participate in the performances,” he informed. Central ministers hailing from respective states would be kept informed about the itinerary so that those interested would witness the performances and encourage the dancers, Narayana added. He further urged the State and Central governments to provide support to this programme by launching initiatives to promote the traditional dance form. He also informed that the journey would cover a total of 85 temples across India in 63 days. “We often say that our culture is rooted in our spirituality and sanatana dharma but somehow we feel shy about mentioning spirituality which is devoid of soul. When we talk about temples and classic art forms, we should never forget that these are expressions of the divine. That is why our classical dances are devotional in nature unlike modern music,” said G Uma Jayasree, wife of Narayana. She said that Kuchipudi artists G Lakshmi Deepika, B Sruthi, Harshitha Amrut, Bhavita, Ch Jyothi, A Mounika, Lalita Sougandhini and Anjum are taking part in the Sampurna Bharata yatra.“Our classical dance and music are beautiful expressions rooted in the search for the divine. That is what defines this country called ‘Bharath’, which has manifested in our day-to-day life and lives in our souls. It is a great service to humanity. Dance is not a mere source of entertainment or a sensory delight, but it is the medium to connect with the divine,” Jayasree added.