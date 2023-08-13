Friend of farmers gets PM invite for I-Day fete

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Tribal farmer Jugnak Ganapati Rao, Farmers Producer Company Ltd., and his wife Kamala Bai, a member of the firm, have received an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Independence Day celebration on August 15 at Red Fort in New Delhi. He has received the honour for his remarkable efforts in getting minimum support price (MSP) for farmers and eradicating the middlemen system.

Established in July 2021, the company has established its identity as a protector of interests of farmers in the district. An elated Ganapati Rao said that getting an invitation to attend Independence Day celebrations in the national capital and luncheon meeting with none other than the Prime Minister himself is a great moment for a tribal farmers from a remote village.

According to him, 350 farmers joined the Farmers Producer Company Limited established in Narnoor mandal within a year. Out of them, 170 members are from one village called Gundala in the mandal. The main objective of the company is to sell the agricultural produce of its 350 members to buyers who are ready to pay the best price. This collective bargaining puts an end to the involvement of middlemen while ensuring good price for the produce of the members.

Ganapati Rao

Another important function of the company is to supply fertilisers, pesticides and farm equipment like sprayers to the farmers at a very reasonable price.

Any profits from the activity are distributed among the members at the end of the year. Most of the members cultivate mainly cotton.

Even a small farmer owning three acres gets a good yield of cotton because of the support from the company, said Ganapati Rao.

Another advantage the members enjoy by being members of the company is that they get financial support from NABARD.

Ganapati Rao said that he plans to obtain a trade licence next year to purchase cotton from farmers and sell it to ginning mills directly. The profits from this will be distributed to all the members, he added.

He said that he collects Rs 2,000 from farmers who want to join the firm. Out of this amount, Rs 200 goes towards membership fee and Rs 1,800 is deposited in the account of a member. When a member wants to quit the company he will be refunded Rs 1800.

