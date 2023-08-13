Home Good News

Swapna’s organic journey in a chemical world

Swapna’s farming practices yield an abundance of food for her family, with surplus crops shared among friends, relatives, and neighbours.

Published: 13th August 2023

Organic food

By Renuka Kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a world filled with adulteration, let our food at least be organic, said 35-year-old M Swapna, a tenant farmer from Mulakalapalli village in the Yadagirigutta district. As the landscape of agriculture evolves and many farmers turn to paddy cultivation with the use of chemical fertilisers, Swapna stands as a unique example, embracing multi-cropping. Despite the challenges posed by climate change, this determined farmer cultivates innovation on her three acres of leased land. A second-year BSc dropout, she harnesses the power of ingenious agriculture, transforming animal waste into precious nourishment for her crops. This remarkable cycle comes full circle as her thriving fields reciprocate by providing sustenance for her livestock – an uncommon feat according to Telangana experts.

“Facing a rain delay in June this year, I had to adapt my plan. I replaced sorghum with red gram on an acre as it would yield better results, and also introduced cucumbers,” shared Swapna. However, her hopes were dashed by heavy rains that inundated the state in late July, damaging the cucumber crop before it could flourish. Even the red gram suffered some damage. Undeterred, Swapna decided to plant a variety of vegetables on another half acre. “Diversification ensures that if one crop fails, another can provide support,” she remarked.

Beyond safeguarding her crops, Swapna’s wisdom extends to her commitment to organic fertilisers. Remarkably, she produces her own organic fertilisers by utilising waste from her poultry and cattle farming ventures, which she runs alongside her husband. Their farming endeavours encompass over 1,000 hens, complete with egg incubators, along with duck and sheep farming. The farm’s diversity is further enriched by the yield from cow milk and horses. Impressively, Swapna even sells this nutrient-rich manure. “Prior to planting  which yields remarkable results. As the crops thrive, we incorporate Neem oil and powder to naturally deter pests,” she explained.

Swapna’s farming practices yield an abundance of food for her family, with surplus crops shared among friends, relatives, and neighbours. Any excess produce is sold. After harvesting, crop residues find purpose as nourishment for their cattle. Through meticulous planning, they cultivate fodder on half an acre specifically dedicated to their animals.

These dual endeavours intertwine, creating a robust support system. While paddy cultivation might have tempted Swapna, influenced by fellow farmers and the unsuccessful borewell digging for water, she found a more harmonious path with nature. “Although chemical fertilisers may promise immediate gains, they ultimately degrade the soil and harm both microorganisms and human health in the long term,” Swapna cautioned. Eager to extend the benefits of organic farming, she eagerly awaits government support to spread her passion for this sustainable approach.

