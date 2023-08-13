The green brigade: ‘Solaivanam’, a group of individuals who plant, conserve trees

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: "Let’s raise minds who prioritise growing trees (Marangalai Valarkkum Manangalai Valarpom)" is the perfect way to describe the aim of ‘Solaivanam’, a group of energetic individuals who plant and conserve lakhs of trees.

Within a span of seven years, the ‘green’ members have planted at least five lakh saplings in multiple districts of Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, about 62 gigantic trees (with ages ranging from seven to 80 years) that were slated to be cut down, were safely uprooted and replanted in other locations.

Solaivanam, based in Ariyalur district, has members in many other locations. Starting in 2016 with just 15 nature enthusiasts, their objective was crystal clear — to expand the green cover of their initial location and slowly expand to other districts.

Initially, they planted saplings in a few villages across Poyyanathanallur. Intrigued by this, villagers from nearby places in the district approached them for saplings. This not only made their process more effective but helped in gaining more volunteers. The same year, a nursery was set up by the members in Poyyanathanallur. Later in 2020, another one came up in Thavuthaikkulam too.

Since the group decided to expand their horizons beyond Ariyalur, they have covered 15 districts of the state including Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Tirunelveli, Thiruvallur, Ranipet, Nagercoil, and Cuddalore with a key focus on areas around water bodies. More than 512 varieties of saplings like tamarind, jamun, banyan, peepal, lichi, fig, mahua, date palm, Spanish cherry, Indian bael, and Indian kino have been planted.

S Elavarasan, the founder of Solaivanam, vividly remembers how a farmer from Sendurai wanted to cut a 10-year-old peepal tree in June 2020 as it was hindering other plants.

“Planting other saplings after cutting down an old tree is an unacceptable idea. Hundreds of living beings in the tree lose their home and it takes another 10 or more years to build up the same shade and shelter. Thus, we decided to replant the tree. After a 16-hour-long effort, they uprooted the tree from the farmer’s land and replanted it in the premises of the district superintendent of police’s office. This was our first and it received much praise from several corners of the state. So far, we have replanted more than 60 trees in Ariyalur, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruppur, Mayiladuthurai, and Tirunelveli.”

Continuing their trail of activities, the group began creating small Miyawaki forests in numerous locations within Ariyalur. They also distributed saplings to the public on festival days and other events. Moreover, they spread awareness about afforestation through social media. The number of members has gone up to 90 in Ariyalur alone.

“What started as a small-scale activity now runs on a much larger scale. So far, we have planted 90,000 saplings in Ariyalur alone. They are fenced and maintained by locals. Many have grown into trees. We expect this process to slowly become automatic wherein birds carry seeds to be dropped at faraway locations,” shares Elavarasan.

Throwing light on the serious issue of climate change, he says the planet can maintain a comfortable temperature only if there is at least 33% forest cover. “It is nearly impossible for humans to create and maintain trees on all terrains and climatic conditions. However, if we plant native trees in villages and cities, birds can carry their seeds to hills and mountains. If you plant 10 saplings, birds will create 100 trees,” he adds.

Solaivanam coordinator Jaka Venkat said, “A well-grown tree absorbs about a tonne of carbon dioxide per year. Thus, destroying trees is equal to destroying the planet.”

“Our current focus is on closed-down mines of Ariyalur where hundreds of saplings can be planted. Cities like Bengaluru have parks filled with trees on empty lands. Our aim is to change Tamil Nadu in this manner, to bring it under a green umbrella,” he adds.

(Edited by Anagha R Manoj)

